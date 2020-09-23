45 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Pregnancy

Pregnancy is often described as “beautiful,” “miraculous” and “joyful.” But the words “exhausting,” “painful” and “scary” also tend to come up.
In short, it’s a rich and varied experience and one that is fodder for many hilarious and relatable tweets from the funny parents of Twitter.
To showcase the highs and lows, we’ve rounded up 45 hysterical tweets that sum up pregnancy. Enjoy!
Other pregnant woman: I like to do yoga and an hour of cardio each day. It helps me appreciate the wonders of what my body is capable of right now— Salty Mermaid Entertainment (@saltymermaident) January 24, 2019
Me: I almost suffocated while trying to put my shoes on this morning
I am “someone on twitter told me to be the bigger person and I said I am the bigger person and cried” weeks pregnant— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 4, 2018
Fact: the last month of pregnancy has 6459 days.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) February 17, 2018
Me when I drop something now that I am 34 weeks pregnant. pic.twitter.com/DkTvYMQRLC— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) December 20, 2017
Him: Is that a maternity top?— Jessie (@mommajessiec) August 28, 2019
Me, at 3 months pregnant: It is!
Him : Are those maternity jeans?
Me, at 6 months pregnant: They are!
Him: Is that a bed sheet?
Me, at 9 months pregnant: NOTHING FITS OKAY!!!
Pregnancy: So you're going to be extra tired, and it's really important you get a lot of rest.— Some Boys' Mother (@someboysmother) May 2, 2019
Me: Got it, more sleep
Pregnancy: Ha! No.... remember those side effects we talked about? You definitely won't be able to sleep.
When I was pregnant I made a joke that I was a grower and a shower and no one laughed— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) September 10, 2020
(I am 6 months pregnant)— Jax ⚡️ (@Diamond_Jax) August 2, 2019
Me after ordering my coffee:
Stranger at Starbucks: you know you should be drinking decaf when you’re pregnant.
Me: I’m... not pregnant.
Stranger: (horrified) I am so, so sorry!
And that’s what you get for giving unsolicited advice.
Pregnancy brain made me forget the word "cheese" and this is a new level of betrayal.— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) July 24, 2020
What’s the weirdest/craziest thing you cried over while pregnant?— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) July 11, 2018
1. Someone ate the last string cheese. I sobbed like I was at a funeral.
2. Because I was so grateful to be alive when So You Think You Can Dance existed.
3. Yellow cake
A very humbling moment in my life was when I was pregnant and feeling very busty, so I went to a lingerie store and was like “yeah, I don’t even KNOW what cup size I am, because PREGNANCY has made my chest HUGE,” so they measured me and they were like “ma’am you are a 34A”— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) May 27, 2019
What do a toddler, a preschooler and a pregnant lady all have in common?— full metal mommy (@FullMetalMommy) September 29, 2014
We all pee our pants in public.
Pregnancy hormones make you want to either rip your husband's clothes off or his head off.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) January 6, 2019
There is literally nothing in between.
At that point in the final stage of pregnancy where after I drop something on the floor I say to myself, “I’ll just pick that up once the baby is here.” 🤰🏼— Andrea Brooks (@AndreaKBrooks) November 22, 2019
One of the first symptoms of pregnancy is extreme exhaustion and I'm here to tell you it's not so much a symptom, as it is a permanent side effect— Not Another Pinterest Mom (@snarkymomtobe) January 21, 2020
My friend said ‘Having someone inside of you is so special’ and for a second there I had forgotten she is pregnant 😹— iCherry 2.0 (@BiKeR626) December 28, 2018
Oh you think I, an adult woman who has already birthed one child, WONT obsessively google “can you be so pregnant you actually explode?” Because I gotta tell you I already did— amil (@amil) May 24, 2020
Grocery store cashier: "Having a party tonight?" Me: "Nope, just pregnant."— Jill Krause (@babyrabies) October 23, 2016
Having a cold while being pregnant is like getting a parking ticket while you’re at the dentist.— Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) August 7, 2014
recently my sister told her 3-year-old son (my nephew) she was pregnant. the way she broke the news was by showing him the ultrasound scan and saying “what do you think this is?”, and he replied, delightfully, “a fossil”— madeleine holden (@madeleinecholia) September 26, 2019
friend: you’re pregnant! do you know what you’re having?— *sigh*clops (@aotakeo) April 4, 2019
wife: we think it’s-
me: snakes. we think it’s snakes
Being pregnant is the best way to get unwanted advice on literally anything.— Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) January 26, 2016
5 Stages of Pregnancy:— Sam 🧢 (@SufficientCharm) April 24, 2017
1: Crying
2: Peeing
3: Crying because you peed
4: Peeing because you're crying
5: The toilet is your home now
I was reading to my kids today and in the story, there was a pregnant woman.— A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) October 7, 2019
My 3 year-old asked, "What happened to her belly?"
I replied, "There's a baby in there."
3 was horrified; "She ate a baby?!"
Sensing a good opportunity, I said "Yes."
Sleep well tonight, kid.
I am "my husband is breathing onto my side of the bed and now I am googling local support groups for widows" weeks pregnant.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) April 24, 2019
I'm a pregnant woman with 3 kids whose grocery delivery order was missing half of what I ordered.— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) April 20, 2020
Including the ice cream.
Do NOT cross me.
Me: What would look better with this, tennis shoes or boots?— Momarazzi. (@Mirimade) January 26, 2019
Husband: It doesn’t really matter, you’re just going to look super pregnant regardless.
Me:
Husband:
Me:
Husband:
Me:
Husband:
Me:
Husband: I am so sorry.
You (a liar): pregnancy is a beautiful miracle!— amil (@amil) January 5, 2020
Me (smart and honest): release me from this flesh prison!
I'm 9m pregnant and was at the eye Dr yesterday. I asked the man next to me what time it was because my eyes were dilating and I couldn't see the clock. The only thing he heard was "dilating" and he instantly jumped and started to panic because he thought I was going into labor.— Possum Kingdom 🖤 (@aissalanis) February 5, 2019
Omg you’re glowing are you pregnant?— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) July 12, 2019
Me: no Karen I’m glowing because I’m pale AF
When I was pregnant with my oldest son a hairdresser said to me I must be having a girl bc girls steal your beauty and boys make you more beautiful and not only was she wrong she was also a massive cunt— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) January 2, 2020
People when you’re pregnant: Let me hold that door open for you. You’re craving ice cream? Let me make it for you out of my tears.— Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) August 27, 2020
People after the kid is born: OF COURSE YOU’RE TIRED YOU’RE ALWAYS TIRED I SENT YOUR KID GLITTER PAINT YOUR LIFE IS PAIN NOW
My wife and I went for a walk and halfway through she got scared that we left the baby at the house. It’s still in her stomach. #PregnancyBrain— Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) February 28, 2018
In the 9th month of pregnancy you don't have romantic, "I love you" sex.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) June 5, 2019
You have "get this kid out of me before I google home C-section instructions" sex.
Welcome to pregnancy, you now get winded putting on pants.— 3 Wild Rainbows (@wildrainbow2) March 6, 2020
my wife: im pregnant— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) February 22, 2019
me: omg thats great
my wife *embarassed*: but now people will know we had sex
Expectant mothers have so much to look forward to. Like being kicked in the ribs from the OUTSIDE.— Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) June 21, 2016
Kids do this neat thing where they wreck your body during pregnancy and childbirth, then blatantly insult it from the moment they learn to talk.— SpacedMom (@copymama) January 24, 2019
I have reached the bargaining phase of pregnancy.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) June 5, 2019
I have promised the baby a dirt bike if he will just come out in the next 24 hours.
Me: Spends 3 years trying to get - and stay - pregnant.— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) March 10, 2020
Also me: Upon finding out I'm pregnant, immediately begins complaining about pregnancy.
I've reached that point in pregnancy where all the furniture starts to swallow you and you look like a turle on its back trying to get up.— 3 Wild Rainbows (@wildrainbow2) May 26, 2020
The final 4 weeks of pregnancy should have its own label.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) June 5, 2019
1st Trimester
2nd Trimester
3rd Trimester
Rage Month
“I’m pregnant”— Christopher Ashman (@CAshmanActor) May 23, 2020
- cliche
- expensive
- lots of cleaning up required
“I bear the seed of my ancestors”
- badass
- u could definitely slay orcs
- im playing D&D rn
I had a dream last night that an enormous woman put out a fire in a bell tower with her breast milk.— Some Boys' Mother (@someboysmother) July 19, 2019
So the pregnancy hormones have officially taken over my brain.
Being trapped in an apartment all day with a toddler while trying to work is an incredible form of birth control. Unfortunately I’m already pregnant— amil (@amil) March 26, 2020