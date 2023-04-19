Hillary Clinton Rips Republicans With The Help Of Another Donald

Hillary Clinton used a photo of her family from the 1980s to throw shade at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his escalating battle with Disney.

On Tuesday, the former secretary of state shared a throwback snap of herself, then-future President Bill Clinton and their daughter Chelsea Clinton celebrating the 50th anniversary of Disney character Donald Duck in 1984.

“As Republicans declare war on Disney, I know whose side I’m on…” the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate tweeted.

As Republicans declare war on Disney, I know whose side I'm on... pic.twitter.com/THiLKOzo8v — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 18, 2023

DeSantis’ attacks on Disney began when the entertainment company publicly criticized his “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The potential 2024 GOP candidate has moved to strip Walt Disney World resort of its self-governing status and on Monday even suggested a state prison could be built on land next door.

