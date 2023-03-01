What's Hot

Hoda Kotb's Absence On 'Today' Finally Explained

Kotb hasn’t appeared live on the show since Feb. 17. Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has also stepped away after testing positive for COVID.
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on “Today” earlier this month.
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on “Today” earlier this month.
NBC via Getty Images

Today” was missing two familiar faces on Wednesday.

Co-anchors of the NBC morning show, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, were out, yet fans were only aware why Guthrie was absent.

On Tuesday, Guthrie tested positive for COVID during the show’s run and left early.

Kotb hasn’t appeared live on the show since Feb. 17, according to People. Her colleagues, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, on Wednesday finally explained to viewers why she’s been gone.

“We know a lot of you have been wondering how [Kotb’s] doing. We can tell you that Hoda’s OK,” Melvin said. “She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon.”

“We love you both,” Al Roker added.

It’s easy to understand why viewers were concerned about Kotb, considering the “Today” show’s on-air staff has experienced quite a few health scares recently.

Guthrie has tested positive for COVID three times in a little over a year.

Roker returned to “Today” after a two-month absence due to his own medical emergency. The “Today” show weather anchor was hospitalized in mid-November due to severe issues with blood clots and internal bleeding, which caused him to miss his first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in over 27 years.

Despite Kotb’s absence on the show, she has been very present on social media, and has recently been sharing inspirational and encouraging messages on her Instagram account.

“Choose hope,” a message on Monday read. “Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts,” she shared on Sunday.

