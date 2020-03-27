ENTERTAINMENT

Hoda Kotb Cries Uncontrollably On 'Today' And Viewers Totally Get It

She got emotional after a segment about quarterback Drew Brees donating $5 million to feed New Orleans' hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of us have been there during this crisis. Hoda Kotb just happened to do it in front of a national television audience on Friday.

The “Today” anchor, a former New Orleans resident, began to sob after interviewing Saints quarterback Drew Brees about his $5 million donation to feed the city’s hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kotb and Brees said “love you” to each other before Kotb attempted to start a new segment. Then emotions overwhelmed her.

Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie tried to console her, and Kotb said she was sorry. But no apology necessary. 

Viewers on Twitter applauded her humanity.

 

