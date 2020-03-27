Hoda Kotb Cries Uncontrollably On 'Today' And Viewers Totally Get It

Many of us have been there during this crisis. Hoda Kotb just happened to do it in front of a national television audience on Friday.
The “Today” anchor, a former New Orleans resident, began to sob after interviewing Saints quarterback Drew Brees about his $5 million donation to feed the city’s hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kotb and Brees said “love you” to each other before Kotb attempted to start a new segment. Then emotions overwhelmed her.
Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie tried to console her, and Kotb said she was sorry. But no apology necessary.
Viewers on Twitter applauded her humanity.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- Why Trump is wrong to compare coronavirus to the flu
- How to file for unemployment if you’ve been laid off
- Got anxiety? Here are 6 cheap mental health resources.
- What to do if you live with someone with COVID-19
- 12 Zoom hacks for work meetings and virtual happy hours
- How to get the most out of the weekend despite coronavirus
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter