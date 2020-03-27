Hoda Kotb Cries Uncontrollably On 'Today' And Viewers Totally Get It

Many of us have been there during this crisis. Hoda Kotb just happened to do it in front of a national television audience on Friday.

The “Today” anchor, a former New Orleans resident, began to sob after interviewing Saints quarterback Drew Brees about his $5 million donation to feed the city’s hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kotb and Brees said “love you” to each other before Kotb attempted to start a new segment. Then emotions overwhelmed her.

Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie tried to console her, and Kotb said she was sorry. But no apology necessary.

Viewers on Twitter applauded her humanity.

I think we are all Hoda right now. pic.twitter.com/k8fb7ies7m — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 27, 2020

Watching @hodakotb show emotion after a piece on her home is the most human thing I’ve seen. We love you Hoda! @TODAYshow — Michelle Petrovic (@Michelle_Petrov) March 27, 2020

COVID-19 is taking a toll on everyone. @Saints quarterback @drewbrees just gave $5 million to New Orleans for COVID effort. @hodakotb was overwhelmed at end of interview. We are all on the verge and I’m grateful for a real show of emotion right now. ❤️❤️❤️ to Hoda. pic.twitter.com/l3mvB0O0kU — jayewatson (@jayewatson) March 27, 2020

May sound weird, but Hoda Kotb crying on the @TODAYshow after interviewing Drew Brees was what I needed this morning. She kept apologizing. She didn’t need to. We’re all in this, and it’s hurting us all. — Ed Bottomley (@EdBottomley) March 27, 2020

Sending love your way Hoda. Don’t be sorry your emotion shows you are human and the love you have for others. Thanks for your genuineness and letting the world see your heart. — sharon stratton (@stcstratton) March 27, 2020

Moments like this help us all recognize the weight of this crisis. We are in this together. We all carry a bit of the weight. Thank you Hoda for showing us how. — Tim Milburn (@timage) March 27, 2020

Hoda this hug is just for you! We love you!❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/J65upvRmHy — Stephanie Roberson (@Stephan3013749) March 27, 2020

@hodakotb You are everything!!! This is so tough and I can’t imagine being in the front of everyone keeping it together. You got this. And @SavannahGuthrie what a class act. You two are women supporting women personified. — Debb (@debbharris05) March 27, 2020