There’s nothing quite like the love of a pet. The snuggles, kisses and boops provide enough joy to endure all manner of nuisances, from cleaning up accidents to walks on freezing cold nights. But sometimes, our furry friends test the limits of our patience with certain shenanigans – specifically, when cats decide to use our beloved houseplants as toilets.

HuffPost spoke to Megan E. Maxwell, a certified applied animal behaviorist, about why some cats suddenly decide to go to the bathroom in potted plants, and she points to a few key reasons:

Outdoor cats might be drawn to potted plants because they consist of similar compounds to soil or grass, which they are accustomed to using freely.

Soil is similar to kitty litter. It can be moved around and used to bury waste.

Cats may be urine marking to leave their scent in places around the house.

Maxwell also said that “if the behavior has suddenly started in an otherwise litterbox-trained cat, you should see your veterinarian first to rule out any medical conditions, such as a urinary tract infection,” since UTIs can cause cats to suddenly pee in new places. In general, she recommends speaking to a vet if you notice any sudden behavioral changes in eating or drinking habits before seeking help from an animal behaviorist.

Once you know that there is nothing medically wrong with your cat, there are some things that cat owners can do to curb this kind of behavior. Maxwell recommends making sure litter boxes are always clean and well-placed so cats have easy access to their litter at all times. “Be sure to have at least one litter box per cat in a multi-cat home. Assess the social interactions between the cats, as some cats may guard access to litterbox locations, preventing others from accessing them.”

There are also items you can purchase to protect your plants and discourage cats from using them as their own personal toilet. Maxwell pointed to products like covers, spikes and more to help to keep your plants cat poop-free without hurting your pet. (You can even scatter citrus fruit peels in your plants as a low-impact deterrent.)

