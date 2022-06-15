Shopping

How To Stop Cats From Pooping In Your Plants, According To An Expert

Is your cat using your houseplants as their new litter box? Here are the handy items that will deter this behavior.

There’s nothing quite like the love of a pet. The snuggles, kisses and boops provide enough joy to endure all manner of nuisances, from cleaning up accidents to walks on freezing cold nights. But sometimes, our furry friends test the limits of our patience with certain shenanigans – specifically, when cats decide to use our beloved houseplants as toilets.

HuffPost spoke to Megan E. Maxwell, a certified applied animal behaviorist, about why some cats suddenly decide to go to the bathroom in potted plants, and she points to a few key reasons:

  • Outdoor cats might be drawn to potted plants because they consist of similar compounds to soil or grass, which they are accustomed to using freely.

  • Soil is similar to kitty litter. It can be moved around and used to bury waste.

  • Cats may be urine marking to leave their scent in places around the house.

Maxwell also said that “if the behavior has suddenly started in an otherwise litterbox-trained cat, you should see your veterinarian first to rule out any medical conditions, such as a urinary tract infection,” since UTIs can cause cats to suddenly pee in new places. In general, she recommends speaking to a vet if you notice any sudden behavioral changes in eating or drinking habits before seeking help from an animal behaviorist.

Once you know that there is nothing medically wrong with your cat, there are some things that cat owners can do to curb this kind of behavior. Maxwell recommends making sure litter boxes are always clean and well-placed so cats have easy access to their litter at all times. “Be sure to have at least one litter box per cat in a multi-cat home. Assess the social interactions between the cats, as some cats may guard access to litterbox locations, preventing others from accessing them.”

There are also items you can purchase to protect your plants and discourage cats from using them as their own personal toilet. Maxwell pointed to products like covers, spikes and more to help to keep your plants cat poop-free without hurting your pet. (You can even scatter citrus fruit peels in your plants as a low-impact deterrent.)

Keep reading to pick up some of these helpful items for yourself and your plants. Your cat should be back on its best behavior before you know it.

1
Crate&Barrel
White beach stones
These aesthetically pleasing hand-gathered stones not only look great and add a bit of interest to a plant pot, but they discourage cats from rooting around and using the plant as a toilet.
$10.95 at Crate&Barrel
2
Amazon
A plant protector mat
This 20-inch rubber mulch ring was technically designed to protect from encroaching weeds, but is also helpful when it comes to deterring cats from using your potted plants as a water closet. (It makes the area less appealing for them when they can't move the soil around or dig to bury their waste.) It's a 1/2-inch thick mat that lets water and nutrients drain through to the root system while protecting from damage. It's reversible, too, so you can use the dark brown or red side depending on your preference. It comes in three different sizes. There are other similar options on Amazon that come in multipacks and with more size variations, but this particular option is more highly rated.
$24.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A pack of aluminum foil
Reluctant to invest in more involved cat-repellant methods? Start with some everyday tin foil. Most cats don't like the texture and sound, so drop it in your potted plants, wrap the edge of the pot in it, or scatter it on the ground near the plant. There's a good chance it's all you need to keep them away.
$4.98 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A reusable plant protector cover
If your plants are on the smaller side, simply covering them entirely could do the trick. These plastic cloche-like covers give the appearance of a mini greenhouse, which is kind of cute. They are lightweight, reusable and made with eco-friendly durable PVS plastic. The clear shell allows the plants to get enough sunlight and metal stakes ensure that the cover stays put.
$35.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Cat deterrent spike strips
These multi-purpose and versatile spike strips are a great training tool for cats, whether you're trying to keep them out of potted plants or a garden. They're safe and won't hurt your pet, and they'll get used to avoiding them quickly. They're made with durable plastic and blunt metal spikes and are available in a large 24 pack with six garden pegs, 12 zip ties and two gardening tools.
$30.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A plant pot grid cover
Plop a grid-style pot cover over your plants and small potted trees to keep the soil tidy and cat scat-free. The cover is easy to install, can be cut easily to fit every size and includes four plastic slices and eight plastic nails. (They're also handy when you have babies and toddlers who love to play in the mud).
$9.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A motion-activated sprinkler
This sprinkler isn't practical for indoor plants, but if you're having trouble keeping an outdoor cat out of both potted plants and your garden, then this motion-activated sprinkler could do the trick. It has an infrared sensor that detects animal heat and movement up to 60 feet away and releases a surprising swish of water to scare them away and trains them to avoid the general area. it has four different sensitivity settings so you can adjust it for the correct kind of animal and even features a continuous spray setting so it can do double-duty as a sprinkler.
$39.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
8
Chewy
A cat repellant spray
The Nature's Miracle spray was specifically designed to keep cats out of places they shouldn't be lurking. It has a harmless scent that is yucky to felines but relatively pleasant for humans, so you don't have to worry about being grossed out by it. Reviewers note that it should be used consistently and often to be most effective, but that over time cats learn to avoid the treated area.
$7.94 at Chewy (originally $9.59)
9
Amazon
Chicken wire
Laying some chicken wire either around the plants or on top of the soil is a great way to dissuade your cat from messing with your greenery. It makes getting to and moving the soil around your plants nearly impossible, it's easy to cut, adjust and remove, and you can leave it on for easy access watering while you retrain your furry friend.
$8.31+ at Amazon
