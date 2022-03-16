9 Gentle And Comfortable Dog Harnesses That Are As Cute As They Are Sturdy

Whether you’re training a puppy or trying to create new habits with a dog you’ve loved for a long time, having a gentle dog harness on hand for walks is an absolute must. Like so many things in dog parenthood, trying to figure out which is best can be overwhelming. I know that over the years I’ve spent countless hours trying to find the best sustainable dog food, the perfect winter coat, airline-compliant pet carriers and much more.
Finding an appropriate dog harness that meets all my requirements can be a tall order. It has to be supportive of my elderly dog’s fragile frame; I never want her to feel yanked about or choked. Equal weight distribution is key. Strong buckles, adjustable straps, lightweight fabric, durable construction and, of course, a cute design round out my list. It feels like a tall order when listed out as such!
Luckily, there are quite a few wonderful dog harnesses that fit the bill. They’re all well-made, highly rated and popular amongst picky pet parents, which is how you know they’re a great option. Keep reading to check out the best gentle dog harnesses at a range of price points.