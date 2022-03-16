Shopping

9 Gentle And Comfortable Dog Harnesses That Are As Cute As They Are Sturdy

Say goodbye to needless yanking with these effective and adorable dog harnesses.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Puppia-Soft-Harness-Pink-Small/dp/B0013MTJYC?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=622f6f09e4b0b628202675e6,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Puppia" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622f6f09e4b0b628202675e6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Puppia-Soft-Harness-Pink-Small/dp/B0013MTJYC?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=622f6f09e4b0b628202675e6,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Puppia</a> dog harness, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Harness-Adjustable-Reflective-Oxford-Control/dp/B07K69194H?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=622f6f09e4b0b628202675e6,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Babyltrl" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622f6f09e4b0b628202675e6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Harness-Adjustable-Reflective-Oxford-Control/dp/B07K69194H?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=622f6f09e4b0b628202675e6,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Babyltrl</a> puppy harness and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Harness-Adjustable-Reflective-Oxford-Control/dp/B07K69194H?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=622f6f09e4b0b628202675e6,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Babyltrl" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622f6f09e4b0b628202675e6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Harness-Adjustable-Reflective-Oxford-Control/dp/B07K69194H?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=622f6f09e4b0b628202675e6,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Babyltrl</a> large dog harness.
Amazon
A Puppia dog harness, Babyltrl puppy harness and Babyltrl large dog harness.

Whether you’re training a puppy or trying to create new habits with a dog you’ve loved for a long time, having a gentle dog harness on hand for walks is an absolute must. Like so many things in dog parenthood, trying to figure out which is best can be overwhelming. I know that over the years I’ve spent countless hours trying to find the best sustainable dog food, the perfect winter coat, airline-compliant pet carriers and much more.

Finding an appropriate dog harness that meets all my requirements can be a tall order. It has to be supportive of my elderly dog’s fragile frame; I never want her to feel yanked about or choked. Equal weight distribution is key. Strong buckles, adjustable straps, lightweight fabric, durable construction and, of course, a cute design round out my list. It feels like a tall order when listed out as such!

Luckily, there are quite a few wonderful dog harnesses that fit the bill. They’re all well-made, highly rated and popular amongst picky pet parents, which is how you know they’re a great option. Keep reading to check out the best gentle dog harnesses at a range of price points.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Voyager step-in air dog harness
My personal favorite, the Voyager harness, is quite vest-like, making it comfortable, easy to use and safe for dogs who pull or are known escape artists. Available from sizes XXXS to XL and in a range of colors, this harness is made with soft breathable mesh, a hook and loop fastener, buckle and double D-rings for extra security. It's rated 4.6 out of 5 stars with over 40,400 ratings on Amazon.
Get it from Amazon starting at $11.90.
2
Amazon
PoyPet harness
PoyPet's no-pull harness is a soft padded vest with a control handle and two buckles for easy on and off. Reinforced webbing makes it extra sturdy and it features a front clip that discourages pulling. It's rated 4.5 out of 5 stars with over 34,000 ratings.
Get it from Amazon for $16.98.
3
Amazon
Copatchy no-pull reflective adjustable dog harness
This comfy harness from Copatchy is filled with soft sponge that doesn't put any stress on the dog's neck, making it ideal for new puppies learning how to walk on a leash. It's made of high-quality breathable mesh and has a control handle in case you need to quickly make corrections or scoop them up. It's available in five different colors and in sizes XXS to XL and has 4.4 out of 5 stars with over 11,000 ratings.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4
Wild One
Wild One harness
There's a good chance you've seen this stylish Wild One harness at the dog park. It's soft, stretchy and durable, padded on both sides and features simple buckles, an adjustable neck and chest and three different leash attachment points. It's available in a wide variety of bold hues and ranges from size XS to L.
Get it from Wild One for $48.
5
Amazon
Puptek soft mesh dog harness
Stylish pups need the Puptek harness in their lives. It comes in a variety of plaid and solid hues that look as good as it feels and runs from size XS to L. The air-mesh fabric is light and breathable, making it perfect for the hot months. It's easy to put on and off and adjust, and even comes with a matching nylon leash. It's rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon with close to 12,000 ratings.
Get it from Amazon starting at $17.59.
6
Amazon
Babyltrl harness
This solid, strong harness from Babyltrl is great for active, squirmy dogs of all sizes. It has a control harness and adjustable straps so you can custom fit it to your dog's beautiful physique. It evenly distributes pressure so your dog is never choking or experiencing pinching by their legs. Sizing runs from S to XL in a range of colors and patterns. The simple design makes it easy to put on and take off, and with a rating of 4.5 stars and over 33,000 ratings, it's easy to see why it's so pup-ular.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
7
Chewy
Frisco monochromatic dog harness
Frisco's harness is all about comfort, boasting three layers of neoprene and EVA padding on both the front and back. Soft, lightweight jersey fabric and durable poly webbing mean this good-looking harness will last for years to come. It has secure adjustable tabs, a handle, durable metal hardware and a heat label on the inside where you can write your information and dog's name. It's available in five different colors and sizes M, L and XL.
Get it from Chewy for $9.37.
8
Amazon
Barkbay no-pull harness
Ideal for large dogs but available in a range of sizes, Barkbay's no-pull harness features a control handle that helps keep bigger dogs close. It's made from lightweight no-rip nylon and features anti-chafe padding, so they're comfortable while on the go. Available in sizes S to XL, it has ultra-reflective light strips that are crucial for night walks. It's rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon with close to 13,000 ratings.
Get it from Amazon starting at $23.99.
9
Amazon
Puppia soft dog harness
Puppia's no-choke harness goes on over the head and is made of triple-layered breathable mesh. It has an adjustable chest belt and quick-release buckle that help to ensure a comfortable fit that is snug enough to keep your little one safe without feeling oppressive. It comes in 15 different colors and runs from sizes XS to XXL. It is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars and has close to 20,000 ratings.
Get it from Amazon for $11.59.
Primal

The Best Sustainable and Ethically Produced Dog Food Brands

shoppingDogs Petshome

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Got Brain Fog Because Of Long COVID? Here’s Why And How To Cope.

Style & Beauty

The 5 Most Common Postpartum Skin Conditions, From Stretch Marks To Melasma

Food & Drink

The Best Beers (Besides Guinness) To Drink On St. Patrick’s Day, According To Irish Bartenders

Wellness

We’re Not Prepared For The Next Pandemic Phase: Dealing With Long COVID

Home & Living

This British Historical Fiction Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix

Work/Life

Is It OK To Tell Your Boss That You’re Unhappy At Work?

Wellness

If You’re Going To Google Your Health Symptoms, Here’s How To Do It Right

Travel

It's A Tough Time To Be A 'Disney Gay'

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Sunday Riley Super Duo Is As Good As Everyone Says

Shopping

Going To A Concert Soon? These Amazing Earplugs Can Save Your Ears

Home & Living

This Ryan Reynolds Time Travel Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

15 Funny Tweets About The Hell Of Losing An Hour Of Sleep For Daylight Saving

Shopping

'Queer Eye's' Bobby Berk On Anxiety, Minimalism And Spring Cleaning Must-Haves

Shopping

17 Wardrobe Upgrades From Amazon, Hand-Picked By Influencers

Shopping

This $15 Kitchen Gadget Is All You Need To Make Perfect Pancakes

Shopping

Transform Your Bathroom Into A Spa With These Under-$50 Accessories From Amazon

Shopping

21 Things To Bring Some Order To The Chaos In Your Fridge

Shopping

38 Cheap Products That'll Help Make Your Life Less Stressful

Shopping

23 Parenting Products With Before-And-Afters That Are All The Convincing You’ll Need

Shopping

Women Sneakerheads Share The Best Sneakers They're Buying This Spring

Food & Drink

6 Things Experts Want You To Know About Feeding Your Baby

Shopping

The Best Sunscreen Is On Amazon, And It's Not What You Think

Parenting

These Drawings Find The Humor In The Ups And Downs Of Motherhood

Relationships

We're Best Friends... But We've Never Met In Real Life

Parenting

25 Raw Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

Travel

9 Mistakes People Make When Booking Summer Travel

Work/Life

5 Signs Of A Toxic Job You Can Spot Before You Even Apply

Food & Drink

Is Olive Oil Good For Us Or Not? Here's What Experts Argue About.

Shopping

28 Little Decor Upgrades That Are Cheaper Than Buying New Furniture

Shopping

9 Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Actually Work, According To Reviewers

Wellness

Why Some People Still Haven't Gotten COVID

Shopping

This Julia Child Kitchen Hack Is A Must For Small Spaces

Wellness

What Is 'Trauma Dumping'? Here's How To Know If You're Doing It.

Shopping

14 Litter Boxes That You Won't Need To Hide When Guests Come Over

Food & Drink

The First Black Woman To Solely Own A Tequila Brand: 'You Have To Invest In Yourself'

Style & Beauty

Society Loves Rihanna's Maternity Style ... Just Not On Most Women

Travel

How To Choose The Best Flight When Traveling With A Baby Or Toddler

Money

The 7 Biggest Mistakes People Make In Their Wills, According To Estate Lawyers

Shopping

7 Useful Items Physical Therapists Always Keep At Home

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week