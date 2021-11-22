Shopping

The Cutest Dog Coats and Vests To Keep Your Pup Warm

From puffer coats to fleece-lined hoodies, your canine companion will be just as cozy as you.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Coats like <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=dogcoatsforwinter-KristenAdaway-111921-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fdog-puffer-coat%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D070%26searchparams%3Dq%253Dcoat%252520dog%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="puffers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6196c33ee4b07fe20108ec20" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=dogcoatsforwinter-KristenAdaway-111921-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fdog-puffer-coat%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D070%26searchparams%3Dq%253Dcoat%252520dog%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">puffers</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D7R2K7M?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=6196c33ee4b07fe20108ec20,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fleece-lined hoodies" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6196c33ee4b07fe20108ec20" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D7R2K7M?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=6196c33ee4b07fe20108ec20,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">fleece-lined hoodies</a> help protect your dog from wind, snow and rain.
Left to right: Anthropologie, Amazon / HuffPost
Coats like puffers and fleece-lined hoodies help protect your dog from wind, snow and rain.

You aren’t the only one that should start bundling up as we stretch further into the cold winter months. If you have a furry companion that happens to be a canine running around your home, keep them warm by dressing them in their very own coats and vests made specifically for dogs. Trust us, going for walks while it’s snowing or in colder temperatures will be so much more bearable for everyone involved. Plus, there’s so many colors, prints and textures to choose from, including insulated parkas and adorable puffer coats to match yours.

And don’t worry if you have a super large dog or a tiny one; many of the options below come in sizes all the way up to 3XL. Just be sure to pay attention to the measurements and suggested sizing for each coat so they’ll fit.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A plush lightweight puffer vest
Max Bone
The next time you venture out in a puffer, your dog can have one, too. This vest is machine washable, made with vegan down alternative fill and includes a leash hole. It comes in sizes small to XXL.

Get it at Max Bone for $85.
2
An insulated reversible coat with reflective piping
Chewy
Even the most active dogs will be still be able to move in this warm reversible coat. It has a quilted design and includes a zippered opening so you can conveniently attach their leash. It comes in blue, ink blue, purple, chili red and charcoal; sizes range from extra small to extra large.

Get it from Chewy for $29.95.
3
A gold chrome puffer coat with a removable hood
Anthropologie
Your canine best friend can go for walks in style with this gold puffer coat made by New York-based animal rescue company Found My Animal. It has a removable hood and comes in medium, large and extra large.

Get it at Anthropologie for $60.
4
A reversible field coat
L.L. Bean
One side of this cozy coat has classic paneling and the other has plaid flannel -- to match your fall flannel, of course. Choose either an olive or saddle color and from sizes from small to extra large.

Get it at L.L. Bean starting at $29.95.
5
A fleece-lined hoodie
Amazon
As cute as dogs look in coats, pet owners know the struggle of trying to put one on them. This is especially true for dogs with anxiety who have difficulty being held down even for a short period of time. This fleece-lined hoodie makes dressing easier with its step-through design and snap closure. Color choices include green, light blue, dark blue, red, and green camouflage, with sizes from extra small to 3XL.

Get it on Amazon starting at $17.99.
6
A parka designed for short-haired dogs
Orvis
If your dog has short hair or doesn't have an undercoat, this parka is for them. Its breathable fabric provides warmth and wind protection while still preventing overheating. Get it in orange or black, in medium to XXL.

Get it at Orvis starting at $59.
7
A water-resistant patterned coat
Nordstrom
Even on cold rainy days, your dog will still probably want to go outside for a little fresh air or to "handle business." On those days, reach for this water-resistant coat. It has reflective qualities for visibility and safety during walks and playtime. Nordstrom recommends ordering based on your dog's neck and chest measurements.

Get it at Nordstrom starting at $44.99.
8
A reversible three-layer coat with a reflective accent
Amazon
With three layers of comfortable warmth, this reversible coat makes a great winter accessory. It has a zipper on the back for a leash and a reflective design on the back and neck for visibility in darker environments. It comes in an array of colors like pink, gray, blue, and red. Sizes range from extra small to 3XL.

Get it on Amazon starting at $16.99.
9
A windproof coat with a hood
Primary
This shiny puffer is made with a 100% recycled polyester ripstop shell, lining and insulation. It has a water-repellant finish, a velcro closure on the belly and a snap-on hood. Get it in mustard yellow, cherry, and grass green. Sizes range from extra small to extra large.

Get it at Primary for $29.50.
10
A colorblock insulated parka for dogs and cats
Chewy
A water-resistant exterior makes this parka an excellent choice for both dogs and cats. It comes with a fleece lining and an adjustable faux fur-trimmed hood. Sizes start at extra small and go up to 3XL.

Get it from Chewy starting at $22.99.
11
A reversible plaid vest for all dog sizes
Amazon
Plaid will never go out of style, and this reversible vest is a classic in which any dog will look precious. Sizes range from extra small to 3XL, and this vest comes in a variety of colors including red, pink, brown and green.

Get it on Amazon starting at $17.99.
12
A quilted tartan-lined coat
Bloomingdale's
Keep your pup warm and stylish with this quilted coat. The adjustable waist buckle allows for a more custom fit. It has a tartan lining and comes in pink, black and olive. Sizes range from extra small to XXL.

Get it at Bloomingdale's for $65.
Products From Amazon That'll Help You Be The Best Pet Parent Ever
PetsdogWinterpet owners