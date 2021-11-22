You aren’t the only one that should start bundling up as we stretch further into the cold winter months. If you have a furry companion that happens to be a canine running around your home, keep them warm by dressing them in their very own coats and vests made specifically for dogs. Trust us, going for walks while it’s snowing or in colder temperatures will be so much more bearable for everyone involved. Plus, there’s so many colors, prints and textures to choose from, including insulated parkas and adorable puffer coats to match yours.