Reviewers Say These Are The Best Cleaning Products If Your Kids Love Drawing On Walls

Whether you’re removing pencil scribbles or crayon, these will make a big difference the next time your child goes full Jackson Pollock.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A jar of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Stuff-Miracle-Purpose-Cleaner/dp/B00DU5SRIY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6480a749e4b06725aedd158e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Pink Stuff" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6480a749e4b06725aedd158e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Stuff-Miracle-Purpose-Cleaner/dp/B00DU5SRIY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6480a749e4b06725aedd158e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Pink Stuff</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Goo-Gone-Original-Adhesive-Stickers/dp/B001BDGDWO?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6480a749e4b06725aedd158e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Goo Gone" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6480a749e4b06725aedd158e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Goo-Gone-Original-Adhesive-Stickers/dp/B001BDGDWO?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6480a749e4b06725aedd158e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Goo Gone</a> adhesive remover and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Clean-Erase-Renew-Eraser-Original/dp/B006K3Q9IS?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6480a749e4b06725aedd158e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Mr. Clean Magic Eraser." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6480a749e4b06725aedd158e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Clean-Erase-Renew-Eraser-Original/dp/B006K3Q9IS?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6480a749e4b06725aedd158e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.</a>
Cleaning the walls is one of those home tasks that is annoying at best and deeply cumbersome and stressful at worst. Throw toddler scribbles, stickers, glitter, kid grime and shoe scuffs into the mix and you’ve got a real day-ruining situation on your hands. There are, however, powerful cleaning products that can not only tackle this labor-intensive chore, but, dare we say, make it a pleasure. What feels better than seeing the years being washed away and rediscovering the true vibrancy of the walls that have been hiding under all that gunk?

Below, we’ve curated a list of only the most highly-rated and well-reviewed wall cleaning products, according to parents. They include tools like mops and buckets along with a miraculous, cult-favorite cleaning paste, one of the best adhesive removers around, an iconic wall eraser and more. Having just one or two of these in your cleaning arsenal will make a big difference next time your baby goes full Jackson Pollock and decides to showcase their brilliance on your wallpaper, paint, carpets and beyond.

1
The Pink Stuff is a miraculous all-purpose cleaning paste that can get rid of just about anything, including Sharpie and marker scribbles. Keep a jar on hand and save your blood pressure from future disasters of all kinds.

Promising review: "You most likely saw this on TikTok. If all the videos showing you that it’s a magical cleaning paste didn’t sell you, then let me just tell you: IT WORKS. My 3-year-old Picasso attacked my hallway walls with permanent markers! It's completely GONE. Which is AMAZING!! I was just about to give up. My hubby even used it to clean his headlights. Which to my amazement worked perfectly as well. It's a beyond universal cleaning product." — Katelynne M.
$5.97 at Amazon
2
Tackle those walls without straining your back with this handy mop and bucket set. The handle is adjustable, with an extension rod that goes all the way up to 60 inches. It includes eight microfiber mop pad refills that can be tossed in the washing machine, and all the pieces can be stored inside the bucket.

Promising review: "This mop can clean the floors, the walls and the ceilings! I have never enjoyed having to clean the walls, but with little kids, it’s a miserable job. BUT with this mop, it now takes a fraction of the time. I can get enough pressure on it to actually clean crayon and pencil off the walls! It also fits perfect in our motorhome! The only downside is the bottom of the bucket can be a little difficult to clean." — Melissa K.
$47.19 at Amazon
3
Water and a Magic Eraser are all you need to wipe even the grimiest, marker-filled walls. The melamine sponge is outfitted with micro scrubbers that can lift and wash away spills and stains without using harsh chemicals.

Promising review: "These are seriously magic andif you have kids, you NEED them. They clean off marker and pen and even sharpie marks! I use them to clean my white wooden built in shelves (making my white paint look brand new!) and also to get rid of the grime build up in my bathroom tub. I don’t understand how these work but they truly do just as advertised — they magically erase everything they touch! If I could give them more than five stars, I would. They’re seriously that great!" — Kayla
$5.40 at Amazon
4
Safe for all paint finishes, this spray is just what you need to get rid of scuff marks, dirt, dust and the dreaded occasional scribble.

Promising review: "My kids are rough on my house. We have flat light-colored paint in almost all of our rooms. The kids left scuff marks everywhere and even paint on some walls. Honestly, looked super gross. We are prepping to sell our home and was dreading having to pay $100 easy per room & countless hours repainting. I saw this product and gave it shot. I am impatient. I sprayed it on the wall, wiped with a microfiber immediately after and the wall was cleaned. No scrubbing. In more spoiled areas I had to spray and leave for a few minutes then wipe. There was one area that had some blue mark on it that we have tried to clean off with everything that you can think of (including Magic Eraser) and nothing could get it off. We thought it was paint from our youngest kid....no joke, sprayed the stuff on it....let it sit for a minute and scrubbed in circles with a bit of pressure and off it came! This is now going to be a staple cleaning product in my house. It is amazing. Oh yeah, and for base boards.....I sprayed on, wiped off, and it was perfectly cleaned. This makes cleaning a breeze and my house instantly looked better. It is also not a super strong smell, nor does it smell awful. Love it." — Morgan ford
$20.97 at Amazon
5
If you prefer a lower-profile mop option, this multi-use cleaner can reach ceilings, baseboards and trims and get into corners with ease. The pole handle extends up to 60 inches so you don't have to pull the ladder out to get hard-to-reach spots. It comes with reusable and machine-washable microfiber pads that pick up anything you throw at them.

Promising review: "Very necessary if you have young children. I have two children under the age of 3, so there are fingerprints of only God knows what in the oddest places in my home. I prefer this wall cleaner over the sponge erasers. Great for ceiling fans and hard-to-reach corners of the walls. I only wish the smell (meadow breeze) was a little more pleasant....but it neutralizes odors fine." — Lori K.
$39.97 at Amazon
6
If your kids have upgraded from markers to stickers, then Goo Gone is your best friend. it safely and easily removes sticky residue left from labels and stickers as well as pencil marks, wax, markers and crayons (even gum) without harming your walls. It works quickly and easily without damaging your skin.

Promising review: "Time tested and still great. This is a miracle product! I have relied on it while my children were young, and with good reason - try peeling off stickers that have been left on for a few years! I still use it often, both in my kitchen and my workshop. Occasionally, several applications are necessary; depends on the amount and thickness of residue. I read a review which mentions missing usage directions on the back of the bottle; I've also experienced that, but only with the small 2 oz. bottle. For me, Goo Gone is a necessity!" — Marina M.
$9.95 at Amazon
7
If the mess has migrated to the carpet, then add this Folex carpet spot remover to your arsenal of kid-proof cleaning supplies. It can get tough stains out of carpet, rugs, upholstery and clothing without leaving behind residue or damaging the fabric. It won't cause skin irritation or discolor your cleaning cloths, but it will erase messes right before your eyes.

Promising review: "We got this because it was recommended by the company that makes the Nugget kids couches. My son colored all over his with a pen and I couldn’t get it out with any of the stain removers I had on hand. Got Folex, and it just disappeared without any scrubbing. I’ve recommended it to friends who were able to get old stubborn stains out of their carpet with this." — kcm
$6.65+ at Amazon
