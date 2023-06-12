Reviewers Say These Are The Best Cleaning Products If Your Kids Love Drawing On Walls

Cleaning the walls is one of those home tasks that is annoying at best and deeply cumbersome and stressful at worst. Throw toddler scribbles, stickers, glitter, kid grime and shoe scuffs into the mix and you’ve got a real day-ruining situation on your hands. There are, however, powerful cleaning products that can not only tackle this labor-intensive chore, but, dare we say, make it a pleasure. What feels better than seeing the years being washed away and rediscovering the true vibrancy of the walls that have been hiding under all that gunk?
Below, we’ve curated a list of only the most highly-rated and well-reviewed wall cleaning products, according to parents. They include tools like mops and buckets along with a miraculous, cult-favorite cleaning paste, one of the best adhesive removers around, an iconic wall eraser and more. Having just one or two of these in your cleaning arsenal will make a big difference next time your baby goes full Jackson Pollock and decides to showcase their brilliance on your wallpaper, paint, carpets and beyond.