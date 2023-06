Reviewers Say These Are The Best Cleaning Products If Your Kids Love Drawing On Walls

Chomp Healthier Home wall cleaner

Safe for all paint finishes, this spray is just what you need to get rid of scuff marks, dirt, dust and the dreaded occasional scribble."My kids are rough on my house. We have flat light-colored paint in almost all of our rooms. The kids left scuff marks everywhere and even paint on some walls. Honestly, looked super gross. We are prepping to sell our home and was dreading having to pay $100 easy per room & countless hours repainting. I saw this product and gave it shot. I am impatient. I sprayed it on the wall, wiped with a microfiber immediately after and the wall was cleaned. No scrubbing. In more spoiled areas I had to spray and leave for a few minutes then wipe. There was one area that had some blue mark on it that we have tried to clean off with everything that you can think of (including Magic Eraser) and nothing could get it off. We thought it was paint from our youngest kid....no joke, sprayed the stuff on it....let it sit for a minute and scrubbed in circles with a bit of pressure and off it came! This is now going to be a staple cleaning product in my house. It is amazing. Oh yeah, and for base boards.....I sprayed on, wiped off, and it was perfectly cleaned. This makes cleaning a breeze and my house instantly looked better. It is also not a super strong smell, nor does it smell awful. Love it." — Morgan ford