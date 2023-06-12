Reviewers Say These Are The Best Cleaning Products If Your Kids Love Drawing On Walls

Cleaning the walls is one of those home tasks that is annoying at best and deeply cumbersome and stressful at worst. Throw toddler scribbles, stickers, glitter, kid grime and shoe scuffs into the mix and you’ve got a real day-ruining situation on your hands. There are, however, powerful cleaning products that can not only tackle this labor-intensive chore, but, dare we say, make it a pleasure. What feels better than seeing the years being washed away and rediscovering the true vibrancy of the walls that have been hiding under all that gunk?