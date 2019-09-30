Husband Takes Maternity Photos To Cheer Up Pregnant Wife On Bed Rest

When one mom-to-be couldn’t make it to her maternity photo shoot, her husband secretly stepped in to take her place.

After being put on bed rest recently, Kelsey Brewer was bummed that she wouldn’t be able to take pictures to capture this special time in her life.

So on Wednesday, Kelsey’s husband, Jared, decided to surprise her by posing for the shoot himself.

With photographer Kiana Smither of K.M. Smither Photography (who’s also Kelsey’s sister) in tow, Jared headed to Elkhorn Creek Falls in Frankfort, Kentucky, to try his hand at the whole pregnancy modeling thing. And honestly, he was a natural in front of the camera, committing to every one of those familiar belly-baring maternity poses.

K.M. Smither Photography This sweet hubby is model material.

“Jared is a big goofball,” Smither told HuffPost. “We had talked about the idea very early on in pregnancy but forgot about it. Then once Kelsey got put on bed rest, he was upset that she was disappointed. He wanted to cheer her up and put a smile on her face.”

The photo shoot was a blast, Smither said, with she and her brother-in-law laughing the entire time. The images have now gone viral on Facebook with more than 44,000 shares at the time of publication.

K.M. Smither Photography Brewer really just wanted to make his wife smile. Mission accomplished!

“He was working it in front of the camera!” Smither said. “I would ask him to do a pose and he would add this extra flair to it. Hysterical!”

When they finally showed Kelsey the photos, she was loving every minute of it.

“She almost peed herself laughing so hard,” Smither said. “It brought tears to her eyes to have a husband that’s so willing to do anything to make the best out of a situation!”

On her Facebook page, Kelsey wrote that Jared has been “a total rock” throughout her pregnancy and that she will “cherish” these photos for a long time to come.

K.M. Smither Photography After Smither posted the images on Facebook, they quickly went viral.

The response to the pictures on social media has been nothing short of “crazy,” according to Smither.

“We did not expect these photos to go viral at all,” she said. “Everyone loves them! The laughter that Jared has brought to all of these people is incredible.”

The best news of all is that the couple’s son, Kash Cooper, was born Saturday at 11:05 a.m. weighing in at 4 pounds and 5 ounces. His proud aunt called him “a super cutie.”