Ice Cream Trucks Return To Colorado Community After 65 Years

Ice cream truck sales are no longer cold in one Colorado city.

A 65-year-old ban on ice cream trucks was lifted by the Aurora City Council, KDVR-TV reported.

The ban started in 1957 and deemed the trucks a “nuisance,” the news outlet said, as people saw the vehicles as a safety risk for children.

Aurora Councilman Dustin Zvonek, part of a city committee meant to examine “outdated” laws, said the ban surprised members of the city council.

“There were five of us on that committee and it was a collective, ‘What?’ And we just couldn’t believe it,” Zvonek said.

The councilman would later be the first person to buy from a truck following the ban’s reversal, according to his Twitter.

First legal ice cream truck purchase from an Ice Cream truck in the City of Aurora in over 60 years. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/QMqjKwLQkH — Dustin Zvonek (@DustinZvonek) July 1, 2022

Zvonek, in a KUSA-TV story about the ban in April, said he believed the reversal could get money flowing in the Colorado community.

“I thought, ‘But ice cream trucks are a small business opportunity, and who doesn’t like ice cream?’” he said. “So it clearly fit into the [committee] and what we were doing.”

The city awarded Ice Cream Wagon, an ice cream truck company, with Aurora’s “first legal license” to sell the frozen treat, according to KDVR-TV.

“It’s a great day for the people of Aurora,” said Paul Capley of ice cream truck company Ice Cream Wagon.

The return of the ice cream trucks has become a hit in the community with children and teenagers.

“It’s refreshing but also fun, because it’s not like you’re eating just like ice, you’re eating like cool-flavored ice,” 14-year-old Zoe Hepola told KDVR-TV.