Ivanka Trump Won't Commit To Staying In White House If Dad Wins Again

Ivanka Trump played it cagey in an interview and refused to say for certain if she will stick with her job in the Trump administration if her father wins re-election.

Trump said she would first have to consider the needs of her three children when asked in a preview clip of a Sunday interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” if she would continue to work as a senior White House adviser.

“I am driven, first and foremost, by my kids and their happiness, so that is always going to be my top priority and my decisions will always be flexible enough to ensure that their needs are being considered first and foremost,” said Trump, 38. “They will really drive that answer for me.”

She called her work promoting employment and affordable child care “really energizing.” But Trump said the day she walks into the “West Wing and I don’t feel a shiver up my spine is the day I’ve been here too long.”