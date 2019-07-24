ENTERTAINMENT

Jack Quaid Was In Tears After Watching Mom Meg Ryan's Orgasm Scene

"The Boys" actor told Jimmy Kimmel he checked out "When Harry Met Sally" for the first time just last year.

Actor Jack Quaid ― Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid’s child ― said Tuesday he watched his mom’s orgasm scene from “When Harry Met Sally” for the first time last year.

Jimmy Kimmel coaxed the star of “The Boys” onto the subject by noting that the romantic comedy was celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2019.

The 27-year-old Quaid said he watched alone as Ryan’s Sally erupted into a fake climax while Billy Crystal’s embarrassed Harry looked on at Katz’s deli.

“I finished it and I immediately started crying because of how proud I was of her,” Quaid said of seeing the movie.

Quaid added that he called his mother quickly thereafter to apologize for not seeing the film sooner. Ryan’s reaction, which you can hear about in the interview above, may surprise you.

And if you’re not familiar with Ryan’s hilarious contribution to film history, here’s the scene:

