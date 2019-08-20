Why Jada Pinkett Smith Dislikes The Word 'Wife'

“There’s no deal breakers,” the actor added. “There’s nothing she could do ― ever ― nothing would break our relationship. She has my support until death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

In her Guardian interview, Pinkett Smith said that reframing their marriage as a life partnership has worked for the couple so far.

“Will is my life partner and I could not ask for a better one,” she said. “I adore him, I never want people to think it was Will I didn’t want to marry ― he and I were talking about this the other day. But I can assure you that some of the most powerful women in the world feel caged and tied, because of the sacrifices they have to make to be in that position.”

For more of The Guardian’s revealing interview with Pinkett Smith, head here.