What's Hot

'How Hitler Started': Cyndi Lauper's Chilling Warning About Anti-LGBTQ Republicans

Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Asks Judge For Release From Nondisclosure Agreement

Tucker Carlson's Most Unsettling TV Habit Exposed In 'Daily Show' Supercut

Ari Melber Spots Devastating 'Smoking Gun' In Dominion's Case Against Fox

House GOP's COVID Hearing Features Advocate Of Racist Theories About Genetics

6-Year-Old Boy Won't Face Charges For Shooting His Teacher

Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Bucket List’ Wish Is Trump’s Biggest Nightmare

Ex-Fox News Editor Reveals What The Network Thinks Of Its Audience

'Jeopardy!' Commits Massive On-Air Blunder Before Game Even Starts

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Marlon Wayans Exposes ‘Hilarious’ Fox News Details

Seth Meyers Has ‘Cocaine Bear’ Theory For Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump

Tucker Carlson Mocked After Video Resurfaces Dissing Bill O’Reilly

Entertainmentpodcast boxingJake Paul

Jake Paul Makes Nastiest Excuse For Losing Fight To Tommy Fury

The YouTube star-turned-boxer offered his NSFW rationale for losing on his brother's podcast.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Jake Paul’s excuses for losing to Tommy Fury in a boxing match last month have reached a climax. The YouTube celebrity now says a wet dream the night before the bout was “one of many reasons” for his defeat. (Watch the video below.)

“I fucked myself literally,” Paul said on his brother Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast this week.

Paul’s rationalization for the split decision loss to the “Love Island” reality star (who’s the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury) continues to expand.

After the fight, Paul said he didn’t want to make excuses, but made several anyway: he felt flat, he got sick in training and he injured his arm.

Nocturnal emission tops them all.

Logan Paul explained to viewers the concept of “building your batch,” which adheres to the old saw that sex weakens fighters, so they practice abstinence leading up to the match.

Jake Paul said he woke up from the sex dream “in a panic.”

“It makes your legs weak,” Paul said. “That’s why it’s bad, because it makes your legs weak.”

That belief has received plenty of pushback, but you go on, Jake.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community