Jake Paul Makes Nastiest Excuse For Losing Fight To Tommy Fury

Jake Paul’s excuses for losing to Tommy Fury in a boxing match last month have reached a climax. The YouTube celebrity now says a wet dream the night before the bout was “one of many reasons” for his defeat. (Watch the video below.)

“I fucked myself literally,” Paul said on his brother Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast this week.

Paul’s rationalization for the split decision loss to the “Love Island” reality star (who’s the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury) continues to expand.

After the fight, Paul said he didn’t want to make excuses, but made several anyway: he felt flat, he got sick in training and he injured his arm.

Nocturnal emission tops them all.

Logan Paul explained to viewers the concept of “building your batch,” which adheres to the old saw that sex weakens fighters, so they practice abstinence leading up to the match.

Jake Paul said he woke up from the sex dream “in a panic.”

“It makes your legs weak,” Paul said. “That’s why it’s bad, because it makes your legs weak.”