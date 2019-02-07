Comedy

James Corden Reveals What Nancy Pelosi Was Reading During Donald Trump's SOTU

Lee Moran

James Corden thinks he knows what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was reading during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“The Late Late Show” host lightheartedly suggested on Wednesday that Pelosi was actually looking over her to-do list, which contained just one item repeated over and over: “Impeach Trump.”

Corden also joked about Pelosi’s now-iconic clap-back moment as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) expressionless response to Trump’s speech.

Check out the clip here:

