First came the meme. Now comes the “Photoshop Battle.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gave wags on the internet the perfect viral moment when she clapped at President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.
A still picture of the clapping soon made it onto Reddit’s “photoshopbattles” thread, where some clever users manipulated the photo in creative ways:
The comedy continued on Twitter, where people edited a cutout of Pelosi clapping (provided by writer Parker Molloy) to hilarious effect:
