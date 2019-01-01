Jane Curtin: 'My New Year's Resolution Is To Make Sure The Republican Party Dies'

Actress and comedian Jane Curtin said on CNN that her resolution for the new year is to “make sure the Republican Party dies,” and people on Twitter had a lot to say about it.

During the cable network’s live New Year’s Eve broadcast, celebrities shared their 2019 resolutions. Terrence Howard said he hoped to “break down the entire economic global infrastructure” while Lena Dunham said she’d like “to kiss more gay men on the lips consensually.”

Curtin, in a now-viral clip, quipped about her desire for the demise of the GOP.

Naturally, the clip popped up all over Twitter with people from both sides of the aisle offering their opinions on the words of the “Saturday Night Live” alum.

Just now on #CNNNYE: Jane Curtin says her New Year's resolution is to "make sure that the Republican Party dies"



Stay classy, CNN pic.twitter.com/2Kg5tStEFp — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 1, 2019

I'm making Jane Curtin my spirit animal for 2019. pic.twitter.com/gsOnn6KWGJ — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 1, 2019

Wakes up, checks Twitter, sees that Jane Curtin is trending, sees why, feels happy that 2019 already has its first hero. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 1, 2019

How do I make this a ring tone? #JaneCurtin https://t.co/EC1rd6Rfbo — Shannon Renee 🌵☀️💙 (@ShaniRae617) January 1, 2019

The people tweeting how much they love Jane Curtin for saying this will be on back on twitter by the end of the week crying about hateful rhetoric from the right. Pathetic cycle of hypocrisy every single day from these people #JaneCurtin https://t.co/aEGueJumNA — BloodPundit (@BloodPundit) January 1, 2019

Jane Curtin is all of us. https://t.co/zmS8dk3jI0 — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 1, 2019

@CNN #cnnnye. Really? Turning a holiday celebration into a political statement? Jane Curtin? When will it stop? Switching to @FoxNews for the balance of the evening. — Todd Daggett (@trdaggett1700) January 1, 2019