What's Hot

‘Joker’ Director Reveals First Look At Joaquin Phoenix In Film Sequel

Elon Musk Calls For Fauci's Prosecution, Attacks Twitter’s Ex-Safety Head

Three Indigenous Women’s Remains Are Missing. Canadian Police Refuse To Search For Them.

Bernie Sanders Says Sinema ‘Helped Sabotage’ Some Of The Most Important Legislation

Adam Schiff Says Jan. 6 Panel Has 'Evidence Of Criminality' As It Weighs DOJ Referrals

Patti LaBelle Rushed Off Stage Mid-Concert Following Bomb Threat

Democratic Lawmakers Visit Havana, Meet With Cuban President

The Best Broadway Shows This Year Were Fresher Than Ever

These Iconic Women Serve The Best Style In The Biz, And They're All Over 40

Diddy Announces Surprise Birth Of Baby Girl Named After Him

Is There A Best Time Of Day For Therapy? Here's What Therapists Say.

Paul Silas, 3-Time NBA Champion, Longtime Coach, Dies At 79

Politics
EconomyinflationJanet Yellenrecession

Janet Yellen Acknowledges Recession Risk, But Says Inflation Is Headed 'Much Lower'

The Treasury secretary said inflation is showing signs of easing and is on track to be lower by the end of 2023.

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicted inflation will be “much lower” by the end of next year, barring an unexpected shock.

In a “60 Minutes” interview broadcast Sunday, Yellen said shipping costs, delivery delays and gasoline — which can contribute to rising prices — are showing signs of easing. “The economy remains prone to shocks,” she said, but the U.S. banking, business and household sectors remain in good shape.

“There’s a risk of a recession. But it certainly isn’t, in my view, something that is necessary to bring inflation down,” Yellen said.

Critics have been warning that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s continued interest rate hikes to tame inflation could lead to a recession. Powell has hinted the Fed will keep raising rates, but in smaller increments to balance the risk starting this month.

Yellen explained that for inflation to continue trending down, economic growth has to ease, which also will affect hiring. Many U.S. companies have announced layoffs in recent months, including tech giants like Meta and Amazon.

“We have a healthy labor market. To bring down inflation, and because almost everybody who wants a job has a job, growth has to slow,” Yellen told CBS’ Norah O’ Donnell.

Yellen also said the U.S. is doing everything in its power to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, hoping to limit the world economic impact.

The Russian oil price cap agreed upon by G-7 countries, which started last week, aims to “suppress Russian revenue, make it more difficult for them to fight the war, and keep global prices in a moderate range, and avoid spikes,” Yellen explained.

Asked how long the U.S. can keep sending financial support to Ukraine, Yellen replied: “For as long as it takes.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community