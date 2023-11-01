A College Quarterback Just Ran Faster Than Any NFL Player In A Game Since 2020

LOADING ERROR LOADING

University of Kansas quarterback Jason Bean reportedly ran faster with the ball than any NFL player has since 2020.

On a 38-yard touchdown run in the Jayhawks’ upset victory over the University of Oklahoma on Saturday, Bean hit 22.4 miles per hour, according to Reel Analytics.

Advertisement

Watch him blaze by defenders who try to pursue him from an angle:

Not only is Bean’s velocity greater than Miami Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill’s NFL-leading 22.01 mpg this season, it’s better than any pro since 2020, USA Today’s For the Win reported.

That’s when then-San Francisco 49er Raheem Mostert clocked 22.73 mph and 23.09 mph.

Bean is still going to need a bit more horsepower to approach the nearly 28 miles per hour that Olympic legend Usain Bolt reached when he set the 100-meter world record of 9.58 seconds in 2009.