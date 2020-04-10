CORONAVIRUS

Fox News Host Jedediah Bila Diagnosed With COVID-19 After Colleagues Blow Off Pandemic

She is mending at home with her husband and thanked God her infant son did not get sick.

Fox & Friends” weekend co-host Jedediah Bila is home fighting COVID-19, an illness her colleagues have insisted is no big deal.

Bila is the first Fox News personality known to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry,” Bila posted on Instagram Thursday to explain her absence since March 29:

Bila frequently shares the stage with co-host Pete Hegseth, who is a key skeptic about the COVID-19 threat. In a “Fox & Friends Weekend” segment on the pandemic last month, Hegseth declared: “The more I learn about this, the less there is to worry about.”

Check out the video above.

As of Thursday night, the U.S. has reported more than 466,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,478 deaths.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fox News Coronavirus Covid 19 Pete Hegseth Jedediah Bila
CONVERSATIONS