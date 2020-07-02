Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who has been accused of helping multimillionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls as his top confidant, has reportedly been arrested in relation to Epstein’s sex crimes.

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI and is expected to appear in a federal court Thursday, News 4 New York, along with several other news outlets, reported citing two senior law enforcement sources.

Prosecutors say she conspired to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein in as early as 1994, according to an indictment filed in New York and obtained by HuffPost.

Sylvain Gaboury via Getty Images Ghislaine Maxwell, seen in 2016, was arrested in relation to Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes.

“Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18,” a copy of the indictment reads. “In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims.”

In some cases, prosecutors say Maxwell would befriend the minor victims, by taking them to the movies or to go shopping. She would attempt to normalize sexual abuse around them and pay for their travel and/or other opportunities which would make the victims “feel indebted.”

She faces six counts in all, including conspiracy, enticement and transportation of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and two counts of perjury over testimony she gave before the Southern District of New York in 2016 about her role and knowledge of the sexual abuse.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are seen in 2005. Maxwell has previously denied allegations of having a role in Epstein’s sex crimes.

Maxwell has previously denied allegations of having a role in Epstein’s crimes, including allegations that she helped recruit young girls and women for him. She has not faced charges until now.

Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 on an underage prostitution charge, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual abuse — some when they were as young as 14 years old. He died by suicide, a medical examiner ruled, while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking last August in New York.

One of Epstein’s alleged victims, Jennifer Araoz, filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate shortly after his death that implicated Maxwell in his crimes. Araoz said though she personally did not have contact with Maxwell, Maxwell was among those in his inner circle who was “maintaining and concealing the sex trafficking ring that Mr. Epstein was involved in,” her attorney has said.

Fellow Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has also accused Maxwell of having trafficked her to places around the world with Epstein, starting when she was a young teen, where she would be sexually abused.

Miami Herald via Getty Images Victims of Jeffrey Epstein, from left, Sarah Ransome, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Marijke Chartouni, talk about their abuse by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators during an interview in New York on August 29, 2019.

“Their whole entire lives revolved around sex,” Giuffre said of Epstein and Maxwell in a defamation suit released to the public last August.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who has pressed for a federal investigation into Epstein’s 2008 “sweetheart” plea deal that allowed him to largely escape prosecution, demanded justice for Epstein’s victims in a statement Thursday.

“Ghislaine Maxwell was complicit in Epstein’s wicked crimes that targeted vulnerable, young girls for their disgusting trafficking ring,” he said in a statement to HuffPost. “Epstein got a crooked, sweetheart deal years ago that protected his coconspirators, like Maxwell. Maxwell has been on the run for months because she too hoped to escape justice. We can’t let that happen again ― her victims deserve their day in court.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

