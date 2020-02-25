Gloria Allred is banking on a bus to get Prince Andrew’s attention.

The women’s rights attorney, who is representing five individuals who say they were abused by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, recently found an eye-catching way to try to get the Duke of York to cooperate with authorities in the U.S.

She purchased a banner ad on a yellow school bus that circled outside Buckingham Palace over the weekend, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Between two photos of a smiling Andrew, the ad reads: “If you see this man please ask him to call the FBI to answer their questions.” It lists a phone number for the FBI’s national press office as well as Allred’s website.

Stefan Rousseau / PA Images via Getty Images A yellow school bus with a message for the Duke of York from U.S. lawyer Gloria Allred drives along The Mall toward Buckingham Palace in London.

Allred explained why she took out the ad in a statement to Harper’s Bazaar.

“I have been urging him to speak with the FBI re Jeffrey Epstein on radio and television and by sending a letter to his home in Dec. 2019. I represent 5 victims of Jeffrey Epstein and I have filed 3 lawsuits in New York on behalf of 3 of his victims whom he sexually abused when they were underage,” she said.

“He did not respond to my letter and as far as I know he did not respond to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York who held a press conference recently and also urged Prince Andrew to speak with the FBI.”

Allred said that she was urging the disgraced duke, who partied and stayed with Epstein on multiple occasions, to cooperate since her clients had been “denied justice in the case of Jeffrey Epstein.”

“Prince Andrew could and should provide what he knows to the FBI, because they are still conducting an investigation into who may have conspired with Jeffrey Epstein to sex traffic underage girls to him,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Allred also represents Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who contended in a 2015 lawsuit that she was recruited to have sex with Epstein and his friends, including Andrew, by the late financier’s alleged madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The prince has repeatedly denied the allegations and even claimed he never met Giuffre in a BBC Newsnight interview in November ― despite there being a photo of the two together.

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA via Getty Images The Duke of York stepped away from royal duties after a disastrous BBC interview about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

After that disastrous interview, the Duke of York announced that he was stepping away from royal duties “for the foreseeable future.” He also said he would cooperate with investigations surrounding Epstein.

“I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” Andrew said at the time.

But in January, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman confirmed at a press conference that the FBI and U.S. prosecutors had not been able to reach the duke.

"To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation," Berman said. The Associated Press reported that was the first time investigators had acknowledged that they sought and failed to obtain information from the Duke of York.