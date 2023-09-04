Jen Psaki Busts Republican Reason For Gun Violence As 'Big Cop Out'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday called out Republicans who say the sole blame for gun violence in America should lie with the mental health crisis, while at the same time opposing programs to tackle it.

Mental health is an issue worldwide and “isn’t unique” to the United States, acknowledged Psaki, the former Biden White House press secretary. But American gun violence is “unique” because of the sheer number of firearms in the country," she explained.

“The Republican argument that a ‘mental health crisis’ is only the reason we have a horrific gun violence problem in this country just isn’t inaccurate,” she said. “It’s also a big cop-out.”

Mass shootings can be caused by any number of issues in any country, she said. But “the only reason someone here in the U.S. can act on it so easily is that they can go out and buy a gun in a matter of days, if not minutes, and that is inherently an American problem.”

