Jesse Watters Makes Gobsmacking Boast About Fox News

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday made an astonishing boast about the conservative network that sent Twitter users into overdrive. (Watch the video below.)

“There’s only two items that if you took it off TV, there’d be a revolution in this country: football and Fox News,” Watters declared in a clip tweeted by The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona. “You can take anything else off, television, cable, or broadcast, and the country stays the same. If you remove college and pro football and this channel, this country would not tolerate it.”

Jesse Watters: "There’s only two items that if you took it off TV, there would be a revolution in this country: Football and Fox News... If you remove college and pro football and this channel, this country would not tolerate it!" pic.twitter.com/8nF5Wn0Z9e — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 30, 2023

While Fox News has reportedly enjoyed a 30-month ratings winning streak in cable news despite an immediate dip after the firing of Tucker Carlson, many critics on X (formerly Twitter) said Watters’ assertion is heavy on hyperbole.

Some sarcastically invited Fox News to remove itself to see if Watters is correct. Others said viewers would merely turn to another conservative outlet. “Same crap different channel,” one wrote. A few went after the hosts’ egos.

Check out their responses and more:

These guys are clowns to think so highly of themselves. — Bike master (@pedalHFS) August 30, 2023

Nobody would give a crap about Fox News, they would just switch to NewsMax or Oan, same crap different channel — Jon Jones (@Ziggerooney) August 30, 2023

It’s the aura of humility that attracts me — Bob Reno (@robertmreno) August 31, 2023

Imagine any of these people believing they are more important than football. — Richard Sharpe (@Sharpe222) August 30, 2023

Define people — Susan Tweets (@susantweetsNY) August 30, 2023

As if. — Harold Fingers (@Sec309sBack) August 30, 2023

We should try that (with Faux News) and see what happens! — John Mahony☮️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦 (@JohnMahony42) August 30, 2023

He didn’t say they’d win the revolution! — Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) August 31, 2023

Pretty sure there was a time Fox News did not exist before 1996…we did just fine 😂 — Diaz (@JasonDiaz19) August 30, 2023

"This country".

At its peak, no show on Fox News Channel has been watched by more than 4% of the US population, and its average high for top-rated shows is less than 2%.

There's not many of them, they're just louder. — I, Clavicless (@emmettfurrow) August 30, 2023

3 million people watch Fox News. There would be no revolution. — Karen Smith 🇺🇦 (@karen1smith1) August 30, 2023