Robert F. Kennedy Jr. not surprisingly praised Donald Trump’s mug shot on “Jesse Watters Primetime” Tuesday ― while pondering whether the former president rehearsed the expression for his Georgia booking photo. (Watch the video below.)

“I wonder whether he practiced it in front of the mirror or was just angry at the time?” the long-shot Democratic presidential candidate asked.

Kennedy, who’s become somewhat of a darling among Republicans and has been a regular guest on Fox News, approved of Trump’s expression in the mug shot, which has been converted into merchandise by his team. His campaign has raised more than $7.1 million since the photo’s release after he was charged with election interference in Fulton County, Georgia, a spokesperson said last week.

“It was an interesting, probably very shrewd decision for him to put on that very defiant face,” Kennedy told the Fox News host. “I think it’s very popular with his base.”

Kennedy noted his own mug shot from a 2001 arrest while he was protesting Navy bombing exercises on the Puerto Rican island of Vieques. He served 30 days in prison.

As for Trump’s mug shot, “from a strategic point of view, it worked very well for him,” Kennedy said.

Watters: Do you think the mugshot appeals to a Democrat base in any way?



RFK Jr: I had a mugshot when I was arrested in Puerto Rico when I was doing a protest against the Navy.. pic.twitter.com/uFbjogxfte — Acyn (@Acyn) August 30, 2023