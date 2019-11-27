Jimmy Carter Released From Hospital After 'Successful Surgery'

He was previously hospitalized in October for a minor pelvis fracture after falling in his home. In 2015, he beat a cancer diagnosis .

The former president continues to regularly teach Sunday school at his church in Georgia and build homes with Habitat for Humanity .

During a Sunday school class earlier this month, the former president said that after his cancer diagnosis, he “found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death.”

On Wednesday, he and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, thanked well-wishers.

“He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” The Carter Center said in its statement. “The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving.”