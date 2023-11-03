Jimmy Fallon Hits Mike Johnson With Brutal New Game Segment

What’s the House speaker’s name?
Nobody knows, in Jimmy Fallon’s new guessing game.
“It’s been a week since Congress elected a new speaker of the House. And he’s not the most famous guy in Washington, but we’ve all had a week to get to know him,” “The Tonight Show” host said Thursday.
Contestants even got a clue: a picture of Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), who was voted in as speaker unanimously by House Republicans last week, rising from relative obscurity to second in line to the presidency.
Watch the antics below on “The Tonight Show.”