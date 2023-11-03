Jimmy Fallon Hits Mike Johnson With Brutal New Game Segment

What’s the House speaker’s name?

Nobody knows, in Jimmy Fallon’s new guessing game.

“It’s been a week since Congress elected a new speaker of the House. And he’s not the most famous guy in Washington, but we’ve all had a week to get to know him,” “The Tonight Show” host said Thursday.

Contestants even got a clue: a picture of Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), who was voted in as speaker unanimously by House Republicans last week, rising from relative obscurity to second in line to the presidency.

