Jimmy Fallon Suggests How Rudy Giuliani Can Pay His Bills, And It's Pretty Rough

The comedian has some ideas on how the former Trump attorney can try to produce $148 million.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon gave Rudy Giuliani some ideas on how he can come up with some cash after he was hit with a $148 million defamation verdict.

Giuliani, former attorney for Donald Trump, was ordered to pay the massive sum following a jury’s verdict Friday in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers. Giuliani spread lies that the two women helped rig the 2020 election.

“Rudy already had money problems before, so now he’s getting creative to try to earn some cash,” Fallon quipped on “The Tonight Show” Monday. “Luckily, he’s perfect for a lot of the jobs. I’ll show you what I mean.”

Fallon’s suggestions:

  • “Sell his sideburn flop sweat as HP Printer toner.”
  • “Play Ebenezer Scrooge the moment he first sees a Christmas ghost.”
  • “Be a model for Crest White Strips: Top Teeth Only.”
  • “Be the “Why I oughta,′ principal in a Nickelodeon sitcom.”
  • “Mow lawns for Four Seasons Total Landscaping.”

Watch below for the visuals, which really bring Fallon’s proposal together:

