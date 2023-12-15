What's Hot

Jimmy Fallon Shows Brutal 'Poll' Findings On A Trump-Biden Rematch

The "Tonight Show" host's mock poll figures don't make the president or his predecessor look so good.
Josephine Harvey
Americans aren’t really feeling a Donald Trump-Joe Biden rematch in 2024, according to a real poll and a joke one shown on “The Tonight Show.”

An Associated Press-NORC Research Center poll published Thursday found that few Americans — about 3 in 10 adults — are excited about a potential rematch between the president and his predecessor.

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon wasn’t surprised.

“The poll was pretty crazy,” he said Thursday, introducing a bit, complete with pie charts, that showed what people are “more excited for” than a Trump-Biden head-to-head.

“People are more excited for an old fashioned wide awake colonoscopy,” he quipped.

Other things on the list?

  • “A text from bae that says: ‘Can we talk?’”
  • “Opening a public bathroom stall and realizing the handle is wet.”
  • “Actually seeing mommy kissing Santa Claus.”

Watch the rest of the roast below.

