Jimmy Fallon Spots 'Strange' Moment Between Trump And Vivek Ramaswamy

"I don't know if they were hugging or burping each other," the "Tonight Show" host cracked.
Josephine Harvey
Jimmy Fallon was weirded out by an awkward encounter between Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The entrepreneur dropped out of the GOP presidential race after a poor result at Monday’s caucuses in Iowa. He promptly endorsed Trump, and joined the former president on stage at a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

“Right after Ramaswamy spoke, he and Trump had a pretty strange handshake, hug, embrace,” Fallon said on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday. “I don’t know what to call it.”

“I don’t know if they were hugging or burping each other,” he quipped, adding, “To be fair, that’s pretty much every embrace between a guy in his 30s and a guy in his 70s.”

Watch Fallon’s roast, and the “handshake, hug, embrace,” below.

