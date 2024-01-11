What's Hot

Jimmy Fallon Spots Sign Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Is Truly 'Toast'

Awkward.
Josephine Harvey
Jimmy Fallon doesn’t think Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign is looking too flash.

The biotech entrepreneur didn’t qualify for Wednesday’s GOP debate on CNN. On Tuesday, he appeared at a campaign event in Pella, Iowa, via iPad, citing weather conditions.

“That room looked less like a campaign event and more like a support group meeting,” Fallon cracked.

“You know your campaign’s toast when you can’t even get yourself to show up,” he added.

Ramaswamy’s campaign has insisted he’s still in the running, despite a failure to meet the polling criteria to join Wednesday’s debate — the last before next week’s Iowa caucuses.

