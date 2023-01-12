Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy

Jimmy Kimmel is calling out Republicans for having a double-standard when it comes to Donald Trump.

Many in the GOP who defended the former president when an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home uncovered classified documents are now attacking Joe Biden after classified documents were found in his private offices from when he was vice president.

“Of course, anytime documents are mishandled, top-secret documents, it needs to be taken seriously. That’s something Republicans and Democrats believe,” Kimmel said. “Although Republicans have only believed it since Monday.”

Kimmel also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the documents issue.