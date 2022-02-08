Kimmel Spots Legal Fine Print That Could Keep 'Pathetic' Trump Out Of Office

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night tore into “spectacularly pathetic” Donald Trump over reports he so enjoyed the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol that he kept rewinding and rewatching his favorite moments.

“He probably made Don Jr. and Eric wrestle each other for spaghetti on Friday night,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel also noted news this week that the National Archives had to retrieve 15 boxes of White House documents that Trump took with him to Mar-a-Lago, which comes on the heels of reports he routinely tore up official documents.

The late-night host noted it was a violation of U.S. code, which not only makes it a crime to “conceal, remove, mutilate, obliterate, falsify, or destroy” official records but also sets a very specific penalty: forfeit of office, and disqualification from holding any office.

“This is exactly what he did, right?” he asked. “What are we waiting for? Disqualify away! Bring in the disquali-firing squad, for God’s sake.”