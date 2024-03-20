EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmelstormy daniels

Jimmy Kimmel Makes Bold 'Penis' Prediction For Trump's Next Court Date

The former president's legal struggles are about to take a turn for the strange.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday that Donald Trump is about to face a blast from his past as the first of his four criminal trials is set to begin next month: the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

“The judge yesterday ruled that both Stormy and Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen will be allowed to testify,” Kimmel noted. “Which means there’s a very good chance the court stenographer will have to type the words ‘mushroom’ and ‘penis’ during the trial.”

Porn star Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, served up some memorable descriptions of Trump’s junk in her 2018 book, saying he had “Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart.”

That character’s name is Toad.

Trump has denied the affair, but the legal battle is centered on alleged falsified business records to hide payments to silence her on the issue ahead of the 2016 election.

That trial is scheduled to start in April.

See more in Kimmel’s Tuesday night monologue:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot