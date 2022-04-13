White House Says Story That Bird Pooped On Joe Biden Is Just Crap

Joe Biden went to Iowa on Tuesday to announce the suspension of a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline , but all anyone is talking about is the supposed bird poop attack.

The president was speaking at a manufacturing plant in Menlo when a small white drop fell down on his blue suit jacket just above the pocket.

Advertisement

Some people ― especially Republicans ― immediately thought the president was being pooped on.

Did a bird just poop on Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/p2Ywv8CbRU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022

And much like the fly that appeared on Mike Pence’s head during the 2020 vice presidential debate, the possible poop inspired lots of Twitter snark from the GOP and other Biden bashers.

Some cultures say when a bird shit's on you it's good luck... well looking at the inflation numbers, Biden needs it https://t.co/ZFK4YX51KZ — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 12, 2022

Apparently birds are also not supportive of Biden's latest gimmick to distract from the damage of his bad policies. https://t.co/SEGAMyxG5P — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 12, 2022

That bird was the American eagle https://t.co/qHMVIEyxnH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 12, 2022

When even birds know your lies about inflation are full of it https://t.co/tlswphc6BR — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) April 12, 2022

However, the Des Moines Register said that while there were birds in the giant silo where Biden was speaking, the white substance that fell on Biden’s jacket was actually distillers grain, which it said was a co-product of the ethanol production process.

Bloomberg reporter Justin Sink ― who was at the event ― also said the stuff that dropped on Biden was a bit of corn as well.

Advertisement

(it was bits of corn flying around from the corn silo; the event was indoors) https://t.co/CZwSJZvf1o — Justin Sink (@justinsink) April 12, 2022

The White House naturally said it was the less crappy substance.

If you guys knew your way around a corn silo at all, you'd know it was corn. https://t.co/5oaoIjO5Le — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) April 12, 2022

On Wednesday, “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy had questions about what he called “birdpoopgate” for his son, White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

“When the president started off talking about blaming the Putin price hike, a bird pooped on him. At what point did he realize that that had happened?” the elder Doocy asked, according to Mediaite.com .