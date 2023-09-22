Joe Biden Kicks Fleeing House Republicans With A Scathing Send-Off Message

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Joe Biden is putting House Republicans on blast for skipping town without a deal to fund the government, setting the stage for a potential shutdown as soon as Oct. 1.

Biden fired off a tweet reminding lawmakers that the last shutdown led to some 800,000 government workers ― more than a third of the federal workforce ― being furloughed without pay.

“But enjoy your weekend,” he added sarcastically:

Last time there was a government shutdown, 800,000 Americans were furloughed or worked without pay.



But enjoy your weekend. https://t.co/wAz1SpInV5 — President Biden (@POTUS) September 21, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday sent lawmaker home after GOP hard-liners blocked efforts to even open debate on funding bills.

“This is a whole new concept of individuals that just want to burn the whole place down,” McCarthy said.

Some of those same hard-liners ― in particular Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ― have threatened to file motions to force McCarthy out of the speaker’s chair.

It’s not clear how many workers would be affected this time around.