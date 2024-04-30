PoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden Fox News

OOPS! Kayleigh McEnany Gets Quick Math Lesson After Awkward Trump Blunder

The former White House press secretary gets a blunt reminder on social media.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany’s latest attack on President Joe Biden backfired when she got her dates mixed up.

″[Voters] see this presidency for the failure of what it is and they think back to three years ago and they remember the good days of President Trump,” she said on Monday as she griped about this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Since McEnany served as Donald Trump’s press secretary for much of his final year in office, she should know that her fond memories of “three years ago” would be of a time when Biden was president, not Trump.

As of three years ago this week, Biden had been in office for more than three months and had signed dozens of executive orders reversing Trump policies. He had also signed the landmark American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package aimed at helping the nation out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McEnany’s critics offered some math tips:

Others pointed out that if you go back further, to the final year of the Trump presidency ― when McEnany was serving in the White House ― most of the country wasn’t exactly enjoying the “good days” that she mentioned:

