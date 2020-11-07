Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Let The World Know Their New Roles Via Twitter

As the major news networks and The Associated Press almost simultaneously on Saturday projected the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California had won the 2020 election, the pair made it Twitter official.

Biden’s Twitter bio listed him as president-elect, while Harris was designated as vice president-elect.

HuffPost US Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.

HuffPost US Kamal Harris will be the first female vice president, as well as the first Black person and Asian American to hold the office.

Biden’s Twitter also displayed a victory video thanking the country for electing him, and a pledge to put partisan squabbling aside and work on behalf of all Americans. Harris displayed an emotional video showing her calling Biden as the news of the win had just emerged.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

In contrast, as of early Saturday afternoon, the most recent tweet of current President Donald Trump ― who was at his Virginia golf course as news spread of the Biden and Harris victory ― exclaimed that he “WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

Twitter ― which has indicated that the president’s frenzied tweets will no longer receive special treatment once he leaves office ― slapped a disclaimer on his words.

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

