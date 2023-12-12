Biden Says Netanyahu Must ‘Change’ For Peace

While affirming his support for Israel’s war against Hamas, President Joe Biden suggested in remarks at a Washington, D.C., campaign fundraiser on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might need to assemble a new governing coalition if there is ever to be hope for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“The safety of the Jewish people [is] literally at stake” in Israel’s war in Gaza, Biden said, according to the White House press pool report.
But later in his remarks, Biden shifted to criticism of the Israeli government, which he described as the “most conservative government in Israeli history” and fundamentally opposed to the two-state solution.
Noting that support for Israel is beginning to erode around the world, Biden then said that Netanyahu would need to “change” his approach ― presumably, to be more dovish ― to achieve a long-term solution for the region.
But Biden suggested that that might not be possible with Netanyahu’s current governing coalition, which includes far-right, ultranationalist parties. “This government in Israel is making it very difficult for him to move,” Biden said.
However, it is unclear how receptive Netanyahu will be to Biden’s recommendations. On Tuesday, the Israeli leader vowed to defy the United States’ calls to have the Palestinian Authority, the Palestinian entity that governs part of the occupied West Bank, take over in Gaza after Israel’s war concludes.
This story is developing. Please return for updates.