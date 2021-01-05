In a Tuesday appearance on Atlanta radio station V-103, President-elect Joe Biden offered praise to certain Republicans within the Senate who were willing to break their support of Donald Trump to foster a sense of unity within America.

“There are enough really decent Republicans — you’re seeing them step up now in the United States Senate — who don’t want to be part of this Trump Republican Party,” Biden told V-103 host Kenny Burns, before specifically mentioning Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) as an example.

Romney was the only Republican senator who voted in February 2020 to convict Trump following his impeachment, and has been especially vocal in recent months both as a proponent of passing a COVID-19 stimulus package and criticizing Trump’s unsubstantiated voter conspiracy theories.

“I think there’s a vague beginning to unify the country,” Biden added. “We cannot stand divided.”

The president-elect also touched on the ongoing Senate race in Georgia and endorsed fellow Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are running against Republicans David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

“The Republican Senators of Georgia — their loyalty is to Trump, not the people of Georgia,” Biden said. “When I got sworn in to the Senate, I didn’t swear allegiance to the president, whether it was a Democrat or Republican. I’m not going to ask any senator to swear allegiance to me. It’s to the Constitution, and to the state of Georgia. That’s who you represent.”

Biden’s remarks come as 11 Republican senators, including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, announced over the weekend an emergency audit of the Nov. 3 election results in order to “significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever becomes our next President.”

There has been no evidence of major election fraud to support such an audit, and the Electoral College confirmed Biden’s victory on Dec. 14.

Listen to the full interview below.

