Jets Great Joe Namath Destroys Flop Quarterback Zach Wilson In Brutal Takedown

Hall of Fame New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath did not pass up an opportunity to eviscerate current quarterback Zach Wilson on Monday.

A moribund 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots, in which Wilson averaged a paltry 4.4 yards per attempt, again exposed his shortcomings since New York made him the second pick of the NFL draft in 2021. Wilson, often appearing indecisive on the field, is ranked 33rd in total quarterback rating since taking over after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into the season.

Namath, who quarterbacked the Jets to the 1969 Super Bowl title in their only appearance, was quite decisive in his criticism of Wilson.

He called Wilson’s play “disgusting” and suggested the team “send him to Kansas City to back up against somebody like [Patrick] Mahomes maybe. Maybe he’d learn something.”

He was just getting started.

“I wouldn’t keep him,” Namath told host Michael Kay on ESPN New York radio. “I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson, all right? I’ve seen enough.”

Namath, 80, laughed off Kay’s question of whether Wilson was “overcoached.”

“I’m saying I don’t believe in him,” Namath snapped. “I don’t believe he has a future as a good player, and I think they made the wrong choice when they drafted him.”

