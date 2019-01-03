MSNBC morning show host Joe Scarborough believes Donald Trump’s odd 90-minute press conference Wednesday is evidence enough for the government to invoke the 25th amendment and remove the president from office.

On Thursday’s “Morning Joe,” Scarborough questioned Trump’s fitness to be president, pointing to the Wednesday press conference and a Tuesday Washington Post op-ed written by newly seated Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, in which Romney criticizes Trump’s character.

If the Cabinet or Congress were acting appropriately, Scarborough said, they already would have taken steps to remove the president. “If any of the [previous] 44 presidents had behaved that way, then those questions would have been raised,” Scarborough said.

“There would be people going up to the White House this morning saying, ‘Mr. President, questions abound whether you were fit for this office,’” Scarborough told co-host Mika Brzezinski. “‘If this continues, we are going to ask your Cabinet to take a vote on whether you were fit for office and invoke the 25th Amendment.’”

The Washington Post via Getty Images President Donald Trump's Wednesday press conference is proof someone should invoke the 25th Amendment, according to MSNBC's Joe Scarborough.

In the wild Wednesday press conference, Trump endorsed the Soviet Union’s 1979 invasion of Afghanistan, referred to the plummeting stock market as “a little glitch” and said if people think his proposed border wall is immoral, then they should do something about the Vatican since it has walls.

“This is a man who obviously is not fit to hold the office, and we’ve known that for a very long time,” Scarborough continued. “He is not fit, he is not acting fit, and he is pushing foreign policy initiatives that are actually going to do grave damage to this country, our national security and embolden and strengthen our enemy.”