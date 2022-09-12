John Fetterman's New Ad Is A Highlights Reel Of Dr. Oz's Shady Medical Claims

On Monday, Fetterman came out with another pointed campaign ad, this one attacking Oz’s long history of promoting unproven quack treatments.

Advertisement

“Too bad there’s no miracle cure for being a total fraud,” Fetterman tweeted, alongside a video compilation of Oz touting all sorts of supposed miracle treatments, including crystal sonic therapy, raspberry ketones and, of course, exorcisms.

Too bad there’s no miracle cure for being a total fraud pic.twitter.com/8r9MFbRnWt — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 12, 2022

This isn’t anything new for Oz, who has been criticized by fellow physicians since a 2014 study revealed that more than half of his medical advice was flat-out wrong.

In 2015, a group of prominent doctors urged Columbia University’s medical dean to remove Oz from the medical school’s faculty, saying that he was “guilty of either outrageous conflicts of interest or flawed judgements about what constitutes appropriate medical treatments, or both.”

Advertisement

Judging by the response to Fetterman’s ad, many Twitter users feel the same way.

Oz is a liar and a charlatan who exploits ignorance and steals money from desperate and vulnerable people. https://t.co/x8mFVYekXv — Nathan Schneider (@SchneiderLD35) September 12, 2022

There are many reasons to vote against @DrOz, like that he's an out of touch fraud who lives inJersey, eats asparagus and tequila crudite and doesn't give a damn about you, but the number one reason for me is that he's a snake oil salesman who peddles fake cures for cash. https://t.co/eTHwmSftER — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 12, 2022

I was a low-Oz-information citizen. I vaguely knew he existed on daytime TV, but I had no idea this was the message he was delivering. Take a minute and watch this video. Oz would be bad medicine in the Senate. — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) September 12, 2022

had to understand how an obvious charlatan has a chance to become senator. If Oz were to be elected, it would be like rewarding deception. — Leonidas Platanias, MD (@LeonidasPlatan1) September 12, 2022