John Fetterman's New Ad Is A Highlights Reel Of Dr. Oz's Shady Medical Claims

This election cycle, John Fetterman, the Democratic Senate candidate from Pennsylvania, has dragged his Republican opponent, former TV doc Mehmet Oz, for everything from his grocery shopping to his lack of Pennsylvania roots and his “making fun of a stroke dude.”
On Monday, Fetterman came out with another pointed campaign ad, this one attacking Oz’s long history of promoting unproven quack treatments.
“Too bad there’s no miracle cure for being a total fraud,” Fetterman tweeted, alongside a video compilation of Oz touting all sorts of supposed miracle treatments, including crystal sonic therapy, raspberry ketones and, of course, exorcisms.
This isn’t anything new for Oz, who has been criticized by fellow physicians since a 2014 study revealed that more than half of his medical advice was flat-out wrong.
In 2015, a group of prominent doctors urged Columbia University’s medical dean to remove Oz from the medical school’s faculty, saying that he was “guilty of either outrageous conflicts of interest or flawed judgements about what constitutes appropriate medical treatments, or both.”
Judging by the response to Fetterman’s ad, many Twitter users feel the same way.