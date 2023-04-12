What's Hot

A Man Was Left In Jail Naked, Alone And Suffering From Psychosis — He Died Weeks Later

Biden Administration Moves To Block Abortion Investigations

‘Complete Humiliation’: Tucker Carlson Mocked For Bending The Knee To Trump

After 7 Years, My Friend Ghosted, Unfriended And Blocked Me. I Still Don’t Know Why.

Opinion: All The Stupid Laws That Have Passed Instead Of An Assault Rifle Ban

Sen. Tim Scott Takes Step Toward 2024 Presidential Bid

Nick Carter Named In Sexual Assault Lawsuit After California Extends Statute Of Limitations

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump's 'Mind-Boggling' New Claim A Scathing Fact-Check

35 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 10-Year-Olds

Stephen Colbert Kicks Right-Wingers In The Bud Over Latest Dumb Freakout

Evacuations Ordered In Eastern Indiana As Burning Plastics Facility Billows Toxic Fumes

Video Shows Louisville Police Under Fire From Bank Shooter

EntertainmentTaylor Swift John Mayer

John Mayer Suggests His Purported Diss Track About Taylor Swift Was ‘A Little B***hy’

The "Paper Doll" singer recently reflected on the 2013 tune, which fans have long interpreted as a dig at his former flame.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

John Mayer is looking back on his 2013 song “Paper Doll,” which fans have long interpreted as a dig at fellow singer and former flame Taylor Swift.

Mayer performed the decade-old tune during a concert in Sacramento, California, on Saturday — the very same day that reports emerged about Swift calling it quits with boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years together.

In clips of the show circulating online, Mayer suggested that the song’s “sarcastic bitchy” lyrics were misunderstood by disapproving fans, who didn’t see that it came from a place of “hurt.”

“I wonder if people don’t like it because it sounds a little pissed off. I don’t really like ‘pissed off.’ ... I think it was more ‘hurt,’” he told the crowd.

@covidcovers

John Mayer reflecting on his Paper Doll lyrics #johnmayer #johnmayersolotour #taylorswift #couldveshouldvewouldve #dearjohn #paperdoll

♬ original sound - Covidcovers

“But is there something about it that’s a little bitchy?” he wondered aloud.

“There might be. I try not to get bitchiness in the songs, and it happens sometimes. ... I guess I don’t do it very well, ‘sarcastic bitchy,’” Mayer said.

“Paper Doll” debuted a decade ago as an apparent response to a tune Swift released in 2010, after the pair’s brief romance reportedly came to an end. On that track, titled “Dear John,” Swift appeared to recall warnings she had received about a onetime lover, with others urging her to “run as fast as you can.”

In a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone, Mayer blasted Swift for her lyrics, saying they “humiliated” him. When his own song dropped the following year, it included the line “You’re like 22 girls in one, and none of them know what they’re running from.”

Despite the speculation, Mayer has never confirmed that “Paper Doll” is about Swift. In 2019, he tiptoed around the gossip in an Instagram Live video, telling fans that his track wasn’t about the person they thought it was.

“When ‘Paper Doll’ came out, 100 percent of the people believed it was about somebody. And the person that they thought it was about brought a certain amount of superficial pop culture back-and-forth about it that I think kind of shat on the song,” he said.

“But the song was not about that person,” Mayer added.

Elsewhere in the Instagram video, he said that the track “didn’t get the credit it deserved” because listeners “thought it was a shot.”

“I had to let it go,” he added.

Mayer is currently performing for crowds as part of his Solo Acoustic Tour. For her part, Swift recently launched the Eras Tour — her first time heading a concert tour since 2018.

Go To Homepage
Jazmin Tolliver - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community