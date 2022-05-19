'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Audience Howls After Guest Hosts Name What He Does Best

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg filled in for Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host called in sick again.
Kimmel missed a week of shows earlier this month when he caught COVID-19. He recovered ― or so it seemed ― and returned to hosting the show last week. But now that he’s battling the coronavirus again, the comics and stars of “Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers” explained that they were there to do what Kimmel does best.
The two named that talent at the same time, with very different results, which lead to some of the biggest laughs of the night:
