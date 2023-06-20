What's Hot

PoliticsChristianityMissouriJosh Hawley

Josh Hawley Gets Holy Hell After Juneteenth Claim About Christianity And Slavery

Critics give the Missouri senator a blunt fact-check on Twitter.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) attempted a little revisionist history on social media on Monday.

It didn’t go well.

As Americans marked Juneteenth, a federal holiday, in a variety of ways ranging from solemn reflection to pre-summer cookouts, Hawley paused his awkward campaign for manliness to tweet about slavery:

Critics pointed out that Hawley ― perhaps best known for saluting Jan. 6 protesters with a raised fist before running away from them ― missed the mark in several ways.

Christianity is not the religion of the United States, which guarantees the separation of church and state. The Christian faith was used repeatedly to justify slavery, especially within the United States. And the practice of slavery thrived in America long after it was outlawed by many other Western nations.

Twitter users took the senator to school:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot