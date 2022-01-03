Single Kanye Went On A Date With 'Uncut Gems' Star Julia Fox

via Associated Press

Absolutely refusing to pick a lane, Kanye West was spotted on a date with actor Julia Fox amid his repeated pleas to get back together with Kim Kardashian West.

Days after purchasing a home directly across the street from his ex, who appears to have very much moved on with Pete Davidson, the “Donda” rapper might finally be embracing his single status heading into 2022.

Advertisement

West was photographed grabbing dinner with the breakout star of “Uncut Gems” at the Miami outpost of the celebrity eatery Carbone on New Year’s Day. In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair seemed to enter the restaurant alone and dine together, with Fox smiling at West during the meal.

Sources told TMZ that there was “nothing serious” between the two, but on Monday, Page Six claimed that West and Fox are indeed dating.

“They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely,” an unnamed source told the outlet. “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

Julia Fox at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards in November. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

When asked by paparazzi on Sunday if she intended to see West again, a visibly uncomfortable Fox dodged the question, only to meet up with him mere hours later.

Advertisement

The pair were seen on a second date at a Japanese restaurant in the area, where they were reportedly joined by Future, according to Page Six.

Fox, who made her debut film performance in the celebrated Safdie brothers film, might just have West beat when it comes to relationship baggage.

Days before her date with West, she aired some troubling allegations about her former partner Peter Artemiev. In a series of since-deleted social media posts, she accused Artemiev of being a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad” who “left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS.”

West, meanwhile, appears to be co-parenting rather amicably with Kardashian West as she proceeds with making their separation official.

Advertisement

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage and stated in a filing last month that their relationship “has irremediably broken down” and that “there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show in Paris in early March 2020. Pierre Suu via Getty Images

But the Yeezy designer has continued to refer to Kardashian West as his “wife” in interviews and appearances, stating on multiple occasions that he intends to reunite his family.

“My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” he said in an interview in November. “But at the end of the day, I ain’t got the paperwork yet. So I’ma come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together.”