Former RNC Spokesperson Calls Out Kari Lake's Election Lies To Her Face

Kari Lake, the election denier who lost her Republican bid for governor of Arizona last year, was recently called out on her loss by a former Republican National Committee spokesperson.

During an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Tim Miller a former deputy communications director for the RNC, asked Lake if it’s time for Republicans to change the strategy and appeal to more moderate voters, given “we’ve lost three straight elections.”

Advertisement

Lake bulldozed through the question and reached straight for her extremist playbook, insisting that it came down to “corrupt stolen elections” and that both she and ex-President Donald Trump had actually won the elections they lost.

“But don’t you think you really lost the election because you didn’t reach out to the McCain voters?” Miller asked, noting that Lake had told supporters of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) to “get the hell out” during a campaign rally last year.

“And you campaigned hard MAGA,” he added.

Lake’s response? “That’s fake news.”

“You weren’t appealing to my people,” Miller added. “You weren’t appealing to moderate Republicans. Maybe you would’ve won if you’d done that.”

Lake claimed that she “brought the establishment together” but “unfortunately, a few of them didn’t come over and they rigged the election.” She wrapped up the interview by telling Miller he dressed “like a 13-year-old.”

Advertisement

The footage was shot for “The Circus,” a docu-series that airs on Showtime. Miller tweeted the clip, saying that Lake “did not concur with my theory that her loss was attributable to turning off McCain Republicans.”

“Too simple. Too pat. Must’ve been something more nefarious,” he quipped.

Lake leaned heavily on Trump’s brand of politics during and after her campaign, baselessly insisting the election was stolen from her. She challenged her defeat in court and lost again. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) won the November election by just over 17,000 votes.