Keurig's Beloved One-Cup Coffee Maker Is Nearly 30% Off Today

You can love your morning java without wanting to dedicate an entire area of your countertop to a humongous coffee pot. Perfect for dorm rooms, home offices, small kitchens or simply folks who like to drink one cup at a time, the Keurig K-Mini Plus single-serve coffee maker is the compact appliance you’ll use every day — and it’s currently on sale for 28% off.
At just 4.5 inches wide, this small machine can fit almost anywhere, allowing you to have a mess-free caffeine boost in minutes. By using K-cup pods, you never need to deal with wet beans or remember to buy coffee filters. The removable bottom allows you to fill 6- to 12-ounce cups and tumblers, and the secret storage compartment lets you keep nice new K-cup pods in the machine at all times so new ground beans are always in your reach.
There are options for brewing your drink strong, and you can even brew it over ice if you prefer your coffee cold. The mini machine is available in four versatile colors: mint green, red, aqua and gray blue.
It’s the perfect thing for folks that always end up with old coffee in the pot or who are tired of cleaning coffee stains from their counters. Some reviews even mention taking it in campers or while traveling, to ensure a favorite cup wherever you are. Grab one today for your college student, favorite remote worker or your own kitchen to save time and space.
Promising review:
“Great for Dorms! Daughter loves that it’s easy to clean and a spacesaver” — L. Doughty
“I love Keurigs, my family has owned 3 and all has worked well. This single served one is good for dorms and small spaces. I live on a military base so we don’t have much space in our barracks and this is perfect for it. It comes with a spot to put your K-cups so you don’t have to buy a big rack for it and take up more space. Overall you can’t go wrong with this product.” — Teresa
“This product is perfect for my granddaughter’s dorm room. She loves her Mini-Keurig!” — Amazon customer
“I had gotten to the point where I was wasting a half pot of coffee every morning, it sat on the warmer too long. Not anymore! Easy to make a perfect cup whenever I want one. No waste, no hassle, no problem! Get you one of these, with the “strong” button!” — eandrews53
“If you just like a cuppa or two, this is a great little space and time saver.” —Colleen
“Coffee is hot I love it.great for traveling with it. Good cup of coffee .we travel 3 weeks with it.” — Robert
“Got this as a gift, and I love it!! Doesn’t take up a lot of counter room, has k-cup storage, and I love the removable cup base to allow larger cups.” — Carmen