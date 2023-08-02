Shopping travelcollegeschool

11 Handy Tech Organizers To Keep All Your Electronics In One Place

Having one tidy, good-looking catchall for all your essential tech can be the difference between organization and utter chaos.
A mini <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12690-265720-249606?sid=64c6c43de4b044bf98f5c893&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dagnedover.com%2Fcollections%2Farlo-tech-organizer" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="neoprene cord case" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c6c43de4b044bf98f5c893" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12690-265720-249606?sid=64c6c43de4b044bf98f5c893&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dagnedover.com%2Fcollections%2Farlo-tech-organizer" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">neoprene cord case</a>, tech organizer from from <a href="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12328-265720-196106?sid=64c6c43de4b044bf98f5c893&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calpaktravel.com%2Fproducts%2Ftech-organizer" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="CalPak" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c6c43de4b044bf98f5c893" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12328-265720-196106?sid=64c6c43de4b044bf98f5c893&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calpaktravel.com%2Fproducts%2Ftech-organizer" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">CalPak</a> and slim-profile <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BAGSMART-Universal-Organizer-Electronics-Accessories/dp/B017SKRY94?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64c6c43de4b044bf98f5c893%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cable organizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c6c43de4b044bf98f5c893" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BAGSMART-Universal-Organizer-Electronics-Accessories/dp/B017SKRY94?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64c6c43de4b044bf98f5c893%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">cable organizer</a>.
Whether you’re traveling, commuting to the office or gearing up to go back to school, having one tidy catch-all for all your essential tech can mean all the difference between organization and utter chaos.

If your current electronics situation resembles one big bird’s nest of cords, charging adapters and wayward cables, the upcoming array of organizers can make adding another bag to your existing lineup well worth the investment.

The following cases include everything from a mini organizer perfect for slipping into your purse to a large shockproof tech bag to a travel wallet that features clever compartments for all your cords and headphones.

1
Etsy/LifetimeLeatherCo
A cord-organizing leather travel wallet
An ideal accessory for the frequent traveler, this roll-up organizer is handmade by a small leather business in Arizona and features a zippered compartment for items like adaptors and a slide pocket for passports, money and identification cards. On the top part of the case, there are several sleeves for cords and jump drives and even a designated pocket for wireless headphones. This organizer is available in three color combinations and can be personalized with your monogram.
$98.99+ at Etsy
2
Dagne Dover
A mini neoprene tech organizer
Made from Dagne Dover's signature water-resistant neoprene, this mini tech organizer has enough compartments to accommodate a charging adaptor and cord for both a laptop and phone, as well as a pair of wireless headphones. If you need something a little bigger, Dagne Dover offers a bigger size that can hold larger hard drives and additional cords. It's available in six colors.
$50+ at Dagne Dover$50+ at Nordstrom
3
Amazon
A compact four-sided case
This multi-compartment case looks deceptively compact, but features four different sides' worth of storage, including multiple mesh pockets for adaptors and hard drives, sleeves for phones or external power banks and elastic bands to store cords. The double-layered exterior, which comes in 11 colors, is made with a soft sponge for protection and is waterproof to keep contents dry.
$9.85 at Amazon
4
Target
A dual-sided organizer
Inside this water-resistant single zip-compartment organizer you'll find four slip pockets, a larger zipped pocket and several loops for holding pens and wired headphones. There's also a mesh zippered front pocket and a handle for easy transport.
$14.99 at Target
5
Amazon
A large shock-proof tech case
If your tech needs call for larger accommodations, this shock-proof case can be a solid option. Inside, there are three layers of storage including a large-capacity bottom layer fitted with removable adjustable padded dividers ideal for holding camera lenses and more. The exterior is made of a water-resistant nylon material and the case can be purchased in seven different colors.
$25.97 at Amazon
6
Etsy/MisterCrafter
A handmade leather cord organizer bag
Handmade from genuine cowhide leather by a small business in New Jersey, this roll-top organizer features six elasticized loops for cords, headphones and smart watches, as well as a larger zippered compartment for all your larger tech items. The seller offers this organizer in two sizes and colors as well as the option to customize the exterior with your initials.
$39.80+ at Etsy
7
CalPak
A slim tech organizer
Made by CalPak, a cult-favorite travel brand known for chic and functional designs, this slim tech organizer is slightly padded to protect hardware and expensive electronics and comes in 16 different colors and patterns. The exterior features one zip mesh compartment and the dual-sided interior has another larger zip-closure pocket as well as elastic loops for cords and two slip pockets.
$38 at CalPak
8
Amazon
A slim-profile cable organizer
Outfitted with several slots, compartments and elastic holders, this slim-profile organizer can hold a variety of cables, charging adaptors and SD cards, and contains six mesh pockets for larger tech items like large hard drives and phones. The padded and water-resistant exterior comes in gray, black and blue.
$18.99 at Amazon
9
Etsy/AuthorL
A leather book-style cord case
Inside this leather clamshell case are two elastic organizing loops with snap button closures, a designated sleeve for a wireless mouse and a space meant to hold an AirTag. The seller, who handcrafts these organizers in Ukraine, also offers a larger size, five color choices and an option for personalization.
$33.99+ at Etsy
10
Amazon
A deep-capacity tech case
Featuring one large interior compartment containing well-padded semi-flexible dividers, this large capacity tech case is made from a waterproof polyester fabric. The dividers, which attach together using velcro, can be removed completely or rearranged to securely fit your desired tech items.
$12.99 at Amazon
11
Pottery Barn
A monogrammed vegan leather roll-up organizer
Available in four colors, this monogrammable soft roll-up case is crafted from vegan leather and includes a USB charging cable and a portable power bank for keeping devices charged on-the-go. The remainder of the case features four slide pockets for holding cords, headphones and adaptors.
$30.99 at Pottery Barn (originally $79)
