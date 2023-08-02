Whether you’re traveling, commuting to the office or gearing up to go back to school, having one tidy catch-all for all your essential tech can mean all the difference between organization and utter chaos.
If your current electronics situation resembles one big bird’s nest of cords, charging adapters and wayward cables, the upcoming array of organizers can make adding another bag to your existing lineup well worth the investment.
The following cases include everything from a mini organizer perfect for slipping into your purse to a large shockproof tech bag to a travel wallet that features clever compartments for all your cords and headphones.
1
A cord-organizing leather travel wallet
2
A mini neoprene tech organizer
3
A compact four-sided case
4
A dual-sided organizer
5
A large shock-proof tech case
6
A handmade leather cord organizer bag
7
A slim tech organizer
8
A slim-profile cable organizer
9
A leather book-style cord case
10
A deep-capacity tech case
11
A monogrammed vegan leather roll-up organizer