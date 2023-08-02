A cord-organizing leather travel wallet

An ideal accessory for the frequent traveler, this roll-up organizer is handmade by a small leather business in Arizona and features a zippered compartment for items like adaptors and a slide pocket for passports, money and identification cards. On the top part of the case, there are several sleeves for cords and jump drives and even a designated pocket for wireless headphones. This organizer is available in three color combinations and can be personalized with your monogram.